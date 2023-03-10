Mediterranean diet and mind diet may reduce risk of Alzheimer’s disease

A new study links two common diets to a lower risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

Those who followed the diet most closely had fewer tangles and plaques in their brains.

Experts say the findings are encouraging, but more research is needed.

Alzheimer’s is a complex condition, and experts are trying to figure out why some people develop Alzheimer’s and others don’t. This suggests that it may affect the

Research published in journals neurology, Study the brains of over 580 people whose bodies were donated to Rush University memory and aging project, since 2004, have collected annual dietary information and conducted annual physical examinations of study participants. This study analyzed data on the dietary habits of participants from 2014 to 2020 or 2021 and compared it with the number of plaques and tangles in each person’s brain during autopsy.

For those unfamiliar with plaque and tangles, it is an important marker for Alzheimer’s disease. In Alzheimer’s patients, beta-amyloid protein clumps together to form plaques, which collect between neurons and interfere with cell function. National Institute on Aging (NIA). Tangles are accumulations of a protein called tau that collect inside neurons and interfere with communication between them, says the NIA.

Researchers have found people with eating patterns that closely follow MIND or MIND. mediterranean diet They were nearly 40% less likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease than others.

The researchers specifically found that green leafy vegetables were the most beneficial, with brain tissue in people who ate the most leafy greens eating less than one serving of leafy greens per week. He looked nearly 19 years younger with respect to plaque buildup than people.

This study raises many questions about the role of diet in Alzheimer’s disease and specifically why these dietary plans help lower risk.

How does diet affect a person’s risk of Alzheimer’s disease?

There are many factors that can affect the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease, including genetics and aging. near Say. As for diet, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) says diet can influence your risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease. The NIH also notes that MIND and the Mediterranean diet are particularly helpful in preventing Alzheimer’s disease.

“We and others have previously found that a healthy diet is associated with reduced risk of dementia and improved cognitive function in an older population,” said the study’s lead author. said Dr. Puja Agarwal, assistant professor of internal medicine at Rush University Medical Center. Chicago. The latest research shows that diet may be directly related to the formation of plaques and tangles in the brain, says Agarwal.

“The exact mechanisms of how diet and plaque and tangles are associated need further investigation, and we speculated that there may be other mechanisms by which diet influences Alzheimer’s risk.

And at a basic level, you are what you eat, says Amit Sachdev, MD, MS, medical director of the Department of Neurology at Michigan State University. he says. “Generally. A healthy body means a healthy brain.”

Why does MIND and a Mediterranean diet reduce the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease?

Again, this is still under investigation. However, there are some theories.

“One of the proposed mechanisms is that both the MIND and the Mediterranean are plant-based diets rich in a variety of essential nutrients and bioactive compounds needed to maintain brain health,” says Agarwal. says Mr. “It also has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, which may help prevent amyloid burden and neuronal loss.”

Dr. Sachdev agrees that the anti-inflammatory properties of diet may play a role. “Some diets are great at controlling inflammation throughout the body,” he says. “Unfortunately, the typical starchy American diet isn’t a good choice.” The Mediterranean and Mind Diets “balance eating style and portion size in a way that reduces the body’s overall burden of inflammation,” according to The New York Times.

Dr. Sachdev also notes that the Mediterranean diet in particular is associated with vascular health. “When you think of the Mediterranean diet, you think of vascular health and stroke reduction in the brain, and there’s strong evidence for this,” he says. They also found that vascular problems were associated with an increased risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

Basics of the Mediterranean diet

The Mediterranean diet is based on the lifestyle of people living in the Mediterranean region, which includes Greece, Italy and Spain. . that focus High intake of vegetables, legumes, fruits, nuts, grains, fish, seafood, extra virgin olive oil, and red wine. The diet also encourages followers to limit red meat, Cording says.

“The Mediterranean diet is designed to be a lifestyle,” Cording says, and people on the diet are also encouraged to be active. heart health, optimal blood sugar,and Reduced risk of dementia.

The Basics of the MIND Diet

The MIND diet (short for Mediterranean-DASH Intervention for Neurodegenerative Delay) is a form of the Mediterranean diet that focuses on plant-based foods associated with dementia prevention. nearSpecifically, we encourage people to eat from the following food groups:

Leafy greens, at least 6 servings per week

Other vegetables, at least 1 serving/day

Berries, at least 2 servings per week

Whole grains, at least 3 servings/day

fish, serving/week

Poultry, 2 servings per week

Beans, 3 servings per week

Nuts, 5 servings per week

Wine, 1 glass/day

Olive oil

The NIA also recommends limiting red meat, sweets, cheese, butter, margarine, fast food and fried foods.

What does this mean for your diet?

If you’re concerned about your risk of Alzheimer’s disease, it’s worth changing your diet, experts say. However, it’s important to emphasize that dieting is not the goal. that’s all Pathogenesis factor of Alzheimer’s disease.

“Alzheimer’s risk is highly influenced by genetics and age. Diet is part of the conversation,” says Dr. Sachdev.

If you want to change your diet but don’t know where to start, Agarwal recommends keeping in mind the basic principles of both the MIND and Mediterranean diets. Both diets “emphasize consumption of more vegetables, especially fruits such as green leafy greens, berries, whole grains, legumes, nuts, poultry, fish and olive oil,” says Agarwal. “These diets also encourage avoiding or limiting foods high in fat and sugar, such as red meat, fried foods, butter, full-fat cheeses, pastries and sweets.

If you’re not sure where to start, say, “Incorporate more whole plant foods into your diet.” Molly RaposoRDN, Senior Nutrition and Health Educator, Pacific Neuroscience Institute, Santa Monica, CA.

And if you want to improve your eating habits but aren’t sure how to make changes, Cording suggests considering meeting with a registered dietitian. It helps guide the