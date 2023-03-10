Diagnostic model for autoimmune hepatitis in unknown liver injury based on noninvasive clinical data

We developed a nomogram to predict the risk of AIH using four risk factors (age, FBG, GGP, and AA). External validation results showed predictive value as a useful tool in the clinic. We have designed a promising model that can predict the risk of AIH with noninvasive data. The intuitiveness of visualization, a benefit of the nomogram, allows a ULI patient to understand her risk factors for AIH.

Liver biopsy is one of the primary parameters in all three versions of the AIH diagnostic criteria developed by the IAIHG.Ten,11,12,13Simplified diagnostic criteria in 2008 are widely used.3,Four,Five,6,7However, some ULI patients, especially in the early stages, may refuse to undergo a liver biopsy for fear of invasiveness. Arguably, the practical applicability of his 2008 scoring criteria for her AIH, including liver biopsy, would be further reduced. Based on this phenomenon, with non-invasive data he established a model to predict the risk of AIH. After ruling out factors such as hepatitis, alcohol, drugs, and patients with recurrent chronic liver injury, our model provided an additional option for those patients afraid of liver biopsy. The validated population showed good discrimination, accuracy and clinical utility in estimating the risk of AIH. In addition, we compared the sensitivity, specificity, and accuracy of the model and the 2008 brief diagnostic criteria in predicting AIH. The results show that our model is slightly underperforming on these three indices (68.75% vs 77.77%, 76.6% vs 89.61%, 73.6% vs 83.2%). On the other hand, this model provides a valuable complement to his 2008 IAIHG Simplified Scoring System. Patients, especially those in the hesitant stage, can also be persuaded to undergo a liver biopsy if our model predicts her to be at high risk for AIH.

In our study, we found that a new index, FBG, is associated with AIH. Clinically, we also observed that her FBG in most AIH patients was lower than in normal individuals. One study showed that the process of fibrinogen degradation products adversely affected AIH. This is largely consistent with the conclusions of our paper.16. Recent research17 found that FBG promoted cell aggregation and fibrin accumulation and improved liver function in organoids. We also found that FBG improved liver function by activating wnt/β-specific signaling pathways in the microenvironment. It is easy to understand that FBG represents the overall function of the liver. Impaired synthetic function in the liver of patients with AIH results in decreased FBG. Of course, we still need to verify the relationship between FBG and her AIH.

AIH can occur at any age according to its mechanism, and age was found to be a predictive risk factor for AIH.According to some studies18,19, the age distribution at onset of AIH is thought to be bimodal, with peaks around puberty and between 40 and 60 years of life. It should be noted that the age of the AIH population in this study was also approximately 40–60 years. Therefore, it is recommended to consider patients of all ages with possible AIH, but with particular emphasis on patients aged between He 40 and Her 60.Reacts with hepatic asialoglycoprotein receptors20, but they are still only available in a few specialized laboratories. For autoantibodies, antinuclear antibodies, antismooth muscle antibodies, antihepatorenal microsomal antibodies, and antisoluble liver antigen antibodies, according to the AIH’s 1999 criteria. was selected as the analysis. We also did not stratify the antibody results into different levels, as we considered that current detection methods and criteria in many hospitals are not fully harmonized. However, the higher the antibody titer, the higher the chance of being diagnosed with AIH. Furthermore, the study found that more female ULI patients were diagnosed with AIH than males. There was no.

The specific mechanisms of autoimmune disease in women are not fully understood.Recent researchtwenty one,twenty two The role of sex hormones such as estrogen, testosterone and progesterone in the immune response has been shown. Estrogen receptors can regulate many aspects of T-cell function, including T-cell activation, proliferation, and survival. Regulatory T cells are a member of the T cell family that help effectively suppress the development of autoimmune diseases. When a woman reaches menopause or reproductive age, estrogen levels change dramatically, which can damage the immune system and cause autoimmune disease. It typically peaks around puberty and between the ages of 40 and 60, which may explain some reasons. Therefore, special attention should be paid to female patients with ULI during clinical work. AIH In addition to considering , drug-induced liver injury, primary biliary cirrhosis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, alcoholic liver disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis in patients with ULI should also be considered.

The study has some issues that must be mentioned. First, causality could not be established due to limitations inherent in the cross-sectional case-control study design. In future studies, we will continue training and validating the model by conducting subsequent large-scale multicenter studies and external validation studies. Second, the differentiation between drug-induced liver injury and AIH remains difficult, and liver tissue examination plays an important role in detection. Drug-induced liver injury is difficult to identify in models without liver biopsy. Therefore, for patients taking minocycline, nitrofurantoin, infliximab, and other drugs with obvious hepatic toxicity, a liver biopsy is recommended for further identification in the absence of clear contraindications. Finally, the case data we collected spanned 15 years and involved 3 different hospitals. This study included 252 patients and the sample size was relatively small. This is due to the low prevalence of AIH and the fact that some patients are reluctant to undergo a liver biopsy due to its invasiveness, resulting in a reduced number of investigations. Therefore, we aim to develop an alternative, complementary diagnostic method for AIH that does not involve liver biopsy. However, larger samples are needed in future studies to further evaluate the functional validation of this model.

In conclusion, the new liver biopsy-free model we have developed shows great value in risk prediction for ULI patients who are likely to be diagnosed with AIH. Furthermore, this model is a valuable complement to the 2008 IAIHG simplified scoring system. The model proposed in this paper may be valuable and clinically relevant.