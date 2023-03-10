Health
Mouse study suggests this protein may target a major cause of obesity
- Naturally occurring peptides may offer new ways to reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes, fatty liver, and other obesity-related diseases.
- Mice administered this peptide also saw reduced expansion of insulin-producing cells in the pancreas, and reduced migration of immune cells to specific tissues.
- Obesity can have many effects throughout the body, including alterations in adipose (fat) tissue metabolism, damage to the pancreas, decreased insulin sensitivity, and ultimately leading to the high blood sugar that occurs in type 2 diabetes. .
A recent paper suggests that naturally occurring small proteins, or peptides, may offer a new way to reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes, fatty liver, and other obesity-related diseases. study with the mouse.
When researchers administered this peptide, known as PEPITEM, to mice, researchers found that it prevented or reversed the effects of a high-fat diet on the pancreas.
Mice treated with this peptide had reduced expansion of pancreatic insulin-producing cells and reduced migration of immune cells to specific tissues.
“We have discovered a novel therapeutic approach that could provide new drugs to address the underlying causes of obesity-related conditions by preventing damage caused by systemic inflammation,” said the study authors. Helen MaggetrickPhD, an biologist at the Institute of Inflammatory Aging, University of Birmingham, UK, said: statement.
However, more research is needed, including clinical trials in humans, before scientists know if this is an effective treatment for obesity-related diseases.
The peptides used in this study were
But it also low level inflammatory responseIt digests the liver by moving white blood cells into the fatty tissue that surrounds organs such as the liver and intestines (visceral adipose tissue) and into the space within the abdomen (abdominal cavity) that contains the intestines.
In a new study published March 9 in the journal clinical and immunologyresearchers fed the mice a high-fat diet, and some mice were also fed PEPITEM.
Treated mice had reduced pancreatic insulin-producing beta-cell expansion compared with mice that did not receive the peptide. There was also a decrease in visceral adipose tissue and intraperitoneal white blood cell counts.
“These results demonstrate that PEPITEM can prevent and reverse the metabolic effects of obesity,” said the study authors. Asif IqbalPhD, associate professor at the Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences, University of Birmingham, said in a release:
“The next step is to translate these exciting results into therapeutics that can be used in humans,” he said.
Doctor Christoph ButnerHe is an endocrinologist and professor of medicine at the Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School in New Brunswick, New Jersey.
“In mice, however, some drugs that specifically reduce inflammation have also been shown to reduce obesity and diabetes, but in humans, where obesity is often associated with inflammation, the data are much less clear. .
The results of the current study suggest that PEPITEM may positively influence some of the downstream effects of obesity.
However, PEPITEM-treated mice gained weight even on a high-fat diet. Also, “there was no effect on fasting glucose tolerance or insulin resistance,” the researchers wrote — both of which affect people with type 2 diabetes.
“This suggests an anti-inflammatory treatment that is unlikely to have a significant impact on obesity and hyperglycemia,” Buettner said.
More research is needed to know if PEPITEM has a role in treating obesity-related conditions such as type 2 diabetes, but some drugs are already approved for treating obesity.
this too
In clinical trials, people who took semaglutide lost weight. trialreaching a maximum of 14.9% of starting body weight and also showing a reduction in inflammation.
“But that doesn’t prove that [these drugs] Buettner said:
Instead, “they work in the brain to reduce appetite and balance the autonomic nervous system,” he said.
Additionally, these drugs have side effects such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, and stomach pain.
As a result, Buettner wonders whether people can tolerate these drugs long-term.
There is still a need for additional drugs to treat obesity, including those that act by different mechanisms than GLP-1 agonists and lack the side effects of these drugs.
“Right now, side effects are still highly tolerable,” Buettner said. [reduced pleasure of eating food]”
