NNEDV Recognizes National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day





Spotlighting the intersection of domestic violence and HIV among women and girls of color Today is National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day— A day to raise awareness of the impact of HIV on women and girls and show support for women and girls living with HIV. The National Network to End Domestic Violence (NNEDV) is proud to recognize this Awareness Day and spotlight barriers facing women and girls living with HIV, including racism, stigma and domestic violence. . While women and girls of all races and ethnicities are living with HIV, women and girls of color face disproportionate risks and challenges compared to white women and girls. For example, social barriers such as racism, discrimination and HIV stigma have a significant impact on the health and well-being of African Americans. These factors make some black women unable to seek or receive preventive health care and services, making them more likely to contract or transmit HIV. These factors can also make it more difficult for black women to access the resources and support they need to manage their health after an HIV diagnosis. In addition to social barriers, experiencing domestic violence can pose additional challenges.exposed women and girls domestic violence (including physical or sexual violence, stalking, or emotional abuse by current or former partners) are often restricted or compromised in the negotiation of safer sex practices and engage in sexually risky behavior Domestic violence is about power and control, and some abusers choose to weaponize HIV infection as a tool to cause harm. increase. This includes intentionally transmitting HIV to your partner. Forcing your partner to have sex without a condom. Prevent your partner from accessing medical care. Withholding, disposing of, or tampering with drugs; Threatening to reveal partner’s HIV status. and other abusive tactics. Available data show that 55% of women living with HIV Experienced Victims of intimate partner violence and domestic violence are 48% more likely to be exposed to HIV infection.In addition, recently abused women 4x more of failure of antiretroviral therapy (HIV treatment).Women of Color — Already disproportionately affected From Domestic Violence – Living with HIV puts you at a much higher risk of partner violence. Black women in particular are disproportionately affected by both HIV and domestic violence. 15 times AIDS diagnosis rate and Three times DV-related homicide rates compared to white women. The intersection of domestic violence and HIV prevention and care has a direct impact on NNEDV’s work. of NNEDV definitely safe The team is proud to support advocates who help survivors of domestic violence living with HIV. The team works to address the intersection of domestic violence and HIV by partnering with other organizations, providing technical assistance and training opportunities, and developing and disseminating critical resources.our Surely secure toolkit Contains information and resources for advocates and the general public. under risk to reason An initiative sponsored by ViiV Healthcare, the Positively Safe project conducts listening sessions with black domestic violence survivors living with HIV and service providers to discuss sexual health, prevention, stigma, language, and Understand your challenges. These listening sessions provide information on training and technical assistance for service providers in the field of domestic violence and HIV, as well as for those working with survivors of domestic violence and people living with HIV. . Additionally, Positively Safe has developed awareness-raising videos and tools to bring more attention to these intersecting issues, emphasizing HIV prevention, physical autonomy, and the empowerment of black women experiencing domestic violence. To do. These videos can be shared by state, territory, and local domestic violence organizations to raise awareness in their communities. Thanks to her ViiV for supporting this important work. If you are a service provider working with victims of domestic violence or people living with HIV, please ensure that: sign up For NNEDV email so you know when these videos are available.You are also welcome to request Positively Safe training for your organization via email [email protected]Together we can make a difference for survivors of domestic violence and for all people living with HIV.

