CRISPR shows promise for cancer therapy, but challenges remain

CRISPR genome editing is a breakthrough technological breakthrough that earned its founders a Nobel Prize, but this cutting-edge technology is fraught with controversial logistical challenges. At the first keynote address at the Association of Community Cancer Centers (ACCC) 2023 Annual Meeting and Cancer Center Business SummitWashington DC, History and Possibilities of CRISPR Genome Editing cancer Such settings have become the leading role.

keynote speaker Kevin DavisPh.D., Founding Editor-in-Chief CRISPR Journal, General editor GEN Biotechnologyauthor with ; Human Editing: The CRISPR Revolution and a New Era of Genome Editing, Breakthrough: breast cancer gene race, and decipher the genome, It took attendees through the development of CRISPR, along with its progress and setbacks to date.

The presentation also celebrated the 70th anniversary of the discovery of the double helix, an important step towards modern genome sequencing and gene editing technology. Advances in next-generation sequencing (NGS) have revolutionized genomics research, making genome sequencing and analysis much faster and cheaper.

“All these advances in what they call next-generation sequencing were the first glimpses we had of the tools to edit to change the sequence of DNA,” Davies said. .

CRISPR technology is inspired by how some microbes defend themselves against viruses and other threats by storing pieces of their DNA in DNA segments called CRISPRs. If the threat returns, the stored bits of RNA are aided by enzymes called CRISPR-associated sequences (Cas) that guide the CRISPR segments into the invading DNA. CRISPR, often compared to trusty scissors, can target and cut these sections of DNA. This discovery prompted researchers to create his CRISPR tool and CRISPR-inspired tools that can edit the human genome, typically using the Cas9 enzyme.

“When you cut DNA, a lot of things happen. It can be repaired by the cell naturally. is trying to confuse something. “Or you can provide a foreign replacement gene or sequence and sew it in there. That’s the basis of CRISPR.”

Several sickle cell patients have been successfully treated with CRISPR using an ex vivo editing approach, and submission to the FDA may be imminent, Davies said. CRISPR is considered to have great potential. He added that although the use of ex vivo approaches has been clinically successful, it is not ideal.

“It’s not an easy, cheap, or scalable procedure. That’s why many experts and doctors feel the need to move to a more in vivo approach. It’s going to be easier and a lot cheaper,” Davies said.

One potential implementation of CRISPR is the development of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells. CAR T-cell therapy, which reintroduces patients with genetically engineered cancer-targeting CAR T cells, is a form of immunotherapy that has expanded the treatment options for many blood cancers.

Davies cited the case of an adolescent girl with T-type acute lymphoblastic leukemia, considered incurable, who responded well to CAR T-based edited cells. Base editing utilizes CRISPR as a delivery system to bind different enzymes that can perform more precise ‘DNA surgery’.

“Current estimates are that about 200 patients have or are currently undergoing some form of CRISPR gene editing in clinical trials,” Davies said. “So this is no longer science fiction. This is actual medical fact.”

CRISPR is also controversial, said Davies. Notably, in 2015, a team of Chinese researchers aimed to edit genes in human embryos to make babies immune to HIV. Davies pointed out that using CRISPR in the context of disease treatment does not fall into the same ethical gray area as embryo experiments. . This is because these edits are somatic and are not transmitted to descendants.

Despite CRISPR’s tremendous potential, Davies emphasized concerns around access to care and potential disparities due to the high cost of the latest and most high-tech treatments.

“There is still concern that the potential of CRISPR will not reach all the patients we want to reach – all cancer patients, literally all patients with thousands of known and cataloged genetic disorders. Yes, it’s more or less done today if you have the infrastructure, the resources and the money to do it,” Davies said.

The price of innovative and potentially innovative treatments for cancer and other diseases is a limiting factor for the large number of patients who could benefit from or be cured from these treatments. may become.

“We’re kind of in an arms race to develop the most expensive drug in the world. It’s like a badge of honor,” Davis said. However, there is no denying that multi-million dollar treatments are not an option for most patients.

Logistical challenges remain, and more research is needed to determine the ideal role of CRISPR in diseases such as cancer, but promising technological advances that Davies expects will be seen in a variety of disease settings. We hope that it will be an effective tool for