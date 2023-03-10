This artificial sweetener may increase your risk of heart attack and stroke





Zero-calorie labeling on food labels seems like a big win, but new research shows that one ingredient may be hiding a dangerous secret. A new study from the Cleveland Clinic shows a link between erythritol, an artificial sweetener without the calories of sugar, and blood clots that can lead to heart attacks and strokes. And the consequences can be fatal. “Artificial sweeteners, which are generally considered safe by the Food and Drug Administration, can help avoid excess dietary sugar, which is associated with obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease, but this evidence suggests that It indicates that it may still increase the risk of cardiac events. Stephen Boehler, DO, a Hartford Healthcare Cardiovascular Institute Cardiologist. Dr. Boller shares what you need to know about erythritol, risks, and how to protect yourself. > Connect with the Heart & Vascular Institute Erythritol is a natural sweetener, but manufacturers use it in very large amounts. Erythritol (a common type of sugar alcohol) is found in very small amounts in some fruits and vegetables. “It has a sugar-like texture and is actually 30% less sweet than sugar. As a result, manufacturers use it in large amounts in foods to mimic the same sweetness,” explains Dr. Borer. increase. In fact, the amount can be up to 1,000 times higher when manufacturers use erythritol. People with high blood erythritol levels were at highest risk. Researchers at the Cleveland Clinic discovered this problem by chance. Having undergone cardiovascular screening, he examined blood samples from more than 1,100 patients and found erythritol to be the artificial sweetener substance most strongly associated with heart attacks and strokes. “People with the highest erythritol levels were twice as likely to have a cardiac event as those with the lowest erythritol levels,” said Dr. Borer. The reason, he explains, is the chemical’s effect on platelet function and clotting. When platelets are more “reactive,” they are more likely to stick together and form a clot. blood clots can cause heart attacks and strokes. The study shows that erythritol increases platelet reactivity, he says. > RELATED: The not-so-sweet relationship between sugar and heart disease Main ingredient Foods labeled “keto” or “sugar-free” often contain erythritol as a sweetener. It is “Erythritol is often combined with other artificial sweeteners such as Splenda and monk fruit, so it may not be easy to determine which foods are high in erythritol. In general, we recommend avoiding large amounts of artificial sweeteners. Instead, he suggests: Eat small amounts of sweets with added sugar or artificial sweeteners.

Choose natural sugars found in fruits and vegetables. These also contain fiber and water, so they won’t adversely affect blood sugar levels, he says. It helps lower the risk of systemic problems,” he says. >Worried about your weight?take this health risk assessment more trouble In addition to impacting cardiovascular health, Dr. Boehler says artificial sweeteners such as erythritol can adversely affect: Insulin levels similar to those seen with sugar

When the microbiome, the billions of bacteria that live in your gut, changes, it can increase inflammation in your body.

obesity. Sweeteners do not contain sugar, but they stimulate your brain to crave sweeter foods. “The Food and Drug Administration considers artificial sweeteners to be generally safe, but there are no long-term safety data,” he explains. Caution is recommended for those who consume it, especially those at high risk for cardiovascular disease.”

