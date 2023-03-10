Antibody responses to Omicron variants decreased 8 months after COVID-19 vaccination





Antibodies to Omicron BA.1 decreased over time vaccinationaccording to a study published in infectious disease journalResearchers have found that antibody responses to BA.2 and BA.5 are also reduced. Omicron will become the predominant subspecies of concern in December 2021, with recombinant forms of BA.1, BA.2, BA.3, BA.4, BA.5, and BA.1/BA.2. There were 6 infectious subvariants. U.S. Department of Defense personnel are at increased risk of contracting COVID-19 due to proximity to overseas training, deployments and operations. The purpose of this study was to assess how effective the Moderna vaccine and Omicron variants BA.1, BA.2, and BA.5 boosters were on active duty personnel in the Indo-Pacific Command area of ​​responsibility. was to do Participants were recruited from four U.S. Navy vessels and the 3D Marine Logistics Group. He in 2021 will be a cross-sectional study of five laboratories from February to September. All participants completed a questionnaire containing information on demographics, travel, clinical symptoms over the past 60 days, vaccination history, and current medications. Participants also self-reported the date of vaccination. In-house produced recombinant COVID-19 spike protein and nucleocapsid protein (N protein) were used to coat ELISA plates. Microplates were coated with antigen at 2 mcg/mL for COVID-19 immunoglobulin G (IgG) ELISA. Pseudoviruses were created for ancestral strains. There were a total of 707 participants in the study, 49 unvaccinated, 96 partially vaccinated, and 562 fully vaccinated. A total of 21.4% were identified as female, with equal proportions in unvaccinated, partially vaccinated and vaccinated groups. The median age (IQR) of the unvaccinated group was her 25 (19–41) years. Partially vaccinated group, 26 (19-53) years; non-vaccinated group, 27 (19-59) years. All samples were collected between 3 February and 13 August or 15 September 2021. The researchers measured immunoglobulin M (IgM) and IgG to N proteins. N IgM/IgG positivity rates were 15.8%, 36.73%, 31.25%, and It turned out to be 22.9%. each vaccination group. The prevalence of N was higher in the unvaccinated and partially vaccinated groups compared to pre-pandemic levels. The fully vaccinated group had a lower prevalence of N than the unvaccinated group. Antibody neutralization was performed on 306 randomly selected samples. Levels in these samples ranged from below detection to 4.472 LOGs and decreased over time. The 7th and 8th month reduction was 11.6 times compared to the first 60 days. Antibody responses were maintained for 8 months but declined over time. Neutralizing antibody responses to BA.1 were tested in 126 individuals comprising fully vaccinated participants sampled 1–230 days after the second dose. All periods significantly reduced antibody responses to BA.1. The number of individuals who were able to maintain antibody responses decreased from 46% on days 0-60 to 8% on days 181-240. Limitations of these findings include the young study population, with a median age of 27 years, and a male predominance of the population. T-cell data were also lacking, as peripheral blood mononuclear cells were not collected. The researchers concluded that Moderna’s two-dose vaccine had weakened neutralizing antibody responses over time. doing. reference Sun P, Balinsky CA, Jiang L, et al. Antibody responses to SARS-cov-2 ancestral strains and omicron variants in moderna mrna-1273 vaccinated active-duty US Navy sailors and Marines. J Infect DisPublished online March 1, 2023. doi:10.1093/infdis/jiad054

