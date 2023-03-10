All adults should be screened for hepatitis B at least once, according to the CDC









According to new recommendations from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, all adults should be screened for hepatitis B, a disease associated with liver disease and cancer, at least once in their lifetime. The FDA estimates that between 580,000 and 2.4 million people are infected with hepatitis B, known as HBV, and two-thirds may be unaware of the infection. Although many people with hepatitis B clear the virus, acute infection can lead to chronic hepatitis B, which is associated with an increased risk of liver cancer and cirrhosis. People with hepatitis are 70-85% more likely to die early. “Chronic HBV infection can lead to significant morbidity and mortality, but it is detectable before the onset of severe liver disease using reliable and inexpensive screening tests,” officials said. I’m here. report Released Thursday. Hepatitis B is spread through contact with infected blood or body fluids. Contact with infected blood or body fluids can occur during sex, injecting drugs, or during pregnancy and childbirth. The CDC’s previous recommendations were made in 2008 to encourage testing of high-risk people. Authorities now recommend that everyone over the age of 18 be screened at least once. We continue to recommend regular screening. High-risk individuals, such as those who are incarcerated, have multiple sex partners, or have a history of hepatitis C infection, should be screened regularly. I have. of Symptoms of acute hepatitis B infection Symptoms include fever, fatigue, abdominal pain, dark urine, and jaundice. It may take months for these symptoms to appear, and may last for weeks or months, but most people clear the infection. People who progress to chronic hepatitis B often feel well and have no symptoms, which can last for decades. However, if symptoms do occur, they may appear to be an acute infection and may be a sign of advanced liver disease. Several drugs are available for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B patients. We also have a very effective vaccine against hepatitis B. “Early diagnosis and treatment of chronic HBV infection reduces the risk of cirrhosis, liver cancer, and death, although there is no curative cure yet,” said the CDC. “In addition to vaccination strategies, universal screening of adults and appropriate testing of those at high risk for HBV infection will improve health outcomes, reduce the prevalence of HBV infection in the United States, and eliminate viral hepatitis. Goals move forward.”

