Responding to Letters Concerning Choroidal Thickness and Retinal Veins

to the editor

We thank the authors for their comments on our manuscript.1 Many studies have been performed to discover the most reliable method for measuring choroidal thickness. Despite extensive research, a standardized choroidal thickness measurement technique remains pending.2–7 The authors chose to use a manual segmentation method. This is a flawed technique, but has been used by several authors.8 To reduce bias and error, two trained OCT graders independently measured choroidal thickness and compared the measurements from the two graders to assess intergrader reproducibility. In addition, OCT scans that failed to correctly identify the outer choroidal border and scans without good quality images were excluded. The authors understand the concerns regarding Figure 1, as the shadowing effect of hard exudate can make it difficult to identify the outer rim of the choroid.

It is known that choroidal thickness can be influenced by several factors such as axial length. A negative correlation between choroidal thickness and refractive error has been described.9–11 The authors sought to mitigate this confounding factor by excluding patients with high refractive error, defined as spherical equivalents greater than 6 diopters. Two types of analysis were performed in this paper. Longitudinal assessment of choroidal thickness over time and comparison of choroidal thickness between patients with central retinal vein occlusion and branch retinal vein occlusion. In the first analysis, comparisons were made between eyes of the same patient. None of the patients had significant anisometropia, so axial length bias is probably irrelevant in this analysis. In the second analysis, the authors actually compared eyes with different axial lengths and recognized that there may be some confounding factors.

Furthermore, although there is little literature on this topic, our results are similar to those published by Kang et al., who found a reduction in peripapillary and subfoveal choroidal thickness after retinal vein occlusion.2 Further studies are needed to assess choroidal thickness in patients with this retinal vascular disease.

To date, there is no standard choroidal measurement technique (manual or automated). Choroidal thickness is altered in ocular and systemic diseases and has proven to be a potential important biomarker, highlighting the need for a standardized and objective method for choroidal assessment.