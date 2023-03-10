Aging may interfere with neural processing of emotional expressions, study finds





Researchers analyzed the effects of aging on facial processing and found that it can interfere with neural processing of emotional expressions. This difficulty can be exacerbated in identifying emotions from older people’s faces. Knowing that the human face is a ubiquitous stimulus in our daily life and an important source of social information, accurately inferring other people’s emotions from their faces is an important social tool. It can be the first step towards a successful interaction. Social isolation can have a negative impact on well-being at any age, but in older age groups the impact of less social interaction may be even greater. Older people with stronger social relationships have more cognitive decline than their socially indifferent peers. Although there are several studies on the role of facial processing in the health and well-being of older adults, the effects of aging on this ability are not yet fully understood. Two meta-analyses (Gonçalves et al., 2018a; Ruffman et al., 2008) showed that older adults are less accurate than younger adults at identifying expressions of anger, fear, sadness, and surprise. However, less robust results were found for expressions of disgust and happiness. João Marques-Teixeira and co-workers, supported by the BIAL Foundation, used a sample of 25 young adults, 23 middle-aged adults, and 25 elderly individuals to detect 2 during electroencephalography (EEG). We conducted a study performing two facial emotion identification tasks. Consistent with previous reports, results published in Cortex in the article “Effects of aging on face processing: An ERP study of the own age bias with Neutral and Emotional Faces” and affect the processing of emotions. . Researchers from the Institute of Neuropsychophysiology at the Faculty of Psychology and Educational Sciences at the University of Porto found that, compared to young adults, older adults have additional neuronal activity when visualizing emotional expressions (happiness, sadness, disgust). found to be involved in The same goes for non-face stimuli (houses, mugs, butterflies, etc.). João Marques-Teixeira argued that if it were validated that aging can interfere with the neural processing of emotional facial expressions, the results obtained could have important social implications, suggesting that this difficulty may be related to facial expressions of the same age. Emphasizes that it can be exacerbated during the identification of emotions from. peer. sauce: Journal reference: Fernandez, C. and others. (2023) Effect of Aging on Face Processing: An ERP Study of Neutral Faces and Emotional Age Bias. cortex. doi.org/10.1016/j.cortex.2023.01.007.

