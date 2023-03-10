H3N2 flu cases rise, two die





Coimbatore Corporation staff check a woman’s temperature at a fever monitoring camp on March 10, 2023.Photo credit: M. Perisamy

The health ministry has confirmed that at least two people have died from the H3N2 subtype of seasonal flu, which has seen an increase in cases since mid-December last year. After nationwide surveillance efforts, the ministry said it had found at least 451 confirmed cases of his H3N2 since the beginning of the year. of The first recorded H3N2 death this year was in an 82-year-old man in Karnataka’s Hassan district.Hire Gowda was admitted to hospital on February 24 and died on March 1, according to official reports. He suffered from diabetes and high blood pressure. The second death was a 56-year-old lung cancer patient from Jind district, Haryana, who tested positive for the H3N2 virus in January and died last week. Patients infected with H3N2 show symptoms similar to COVID-19, including fever, cough, shortness of breath, wheezing, and pneumonia. The Ministry of Health recommends social distancing and wearing masks to prevent the spread of the virus. Tracking Influenza Cases “The department also tracks and closely monitors morbidity and mortality from the H3N2 subtype of seasonal influenza. Infants and the elderly with comorbidities are among the most vulnerable groups in the context of seasonal influenza.” a ministry statement said. The National Centers for Disease Control’s Integrated Disease Surveillance Program provides near real-time monitoring of cases of influenza-like illness and severe acute respiratory infections occurring in health care facilities. Read more |Increase in Cough and Fever Cases Associated with Influenza Subtype A H3N2: ICMR The number of H3N2 cases was confirmed from a pool of symptomatic influenza cases, of which more than 3.97 million were reported in January. In February, this number increased slightly to he 4.36 million. By 9 March, India had reported over 1.33 million flu cases this month. Of these cases, 15,826 deteriorated and were hospitalized for severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) since January. Samples from SARI patients were sent for genome sequencing to understand the exact strain of virus they infected. seasonal illness A total of 3,038 laboratory-confirmed cases of various subtypes of influenza, including H3N2, have been reported by 9 March, according to the latest data available on the Integrated Health Information Platform. This month is far away. “India sees two peaks of seasonal flu each year, one from January to March and one in the post-monsoon season. Cases due to seasonal flu are expected to decline from the end of March. ,” said the ministry. Apart from H3N2, a total of 955 cases of the H1N1 virus, known as swine flu, have also been reported, the ministry confirmed. The majority of H1N1 cases were reported from Tamil Nadu (545), with the exception of cases in Maharashtra (170), Gujarat (74), Kerala (42) and Punjab (28). I was. free flu medicine Oseltamivir, which is used to treat H1N1, is also recommended by the World Health Organization to treat H3N2 cases, the health ministry said. “This drug is available free of charge through the public health system. However, in the event of an emergency, the Indian government has provided assistance to states to survive the crisis,” the statement added. On March 11, NITI Aayog will hold an interagency meeting to review the seasonal influenza situation in the United States and further assist them with public health measures, management guidelines, and protocols to manage the rising number of cases. We will discuss how.

