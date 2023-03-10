Health
US focuses on limiting spread amid record bird flu season, but vaccine may be in the future
CNN
—
The Biden administration is watching what experts say is deadliest Outbreak of bird flu the US has never seen beforeofficials are considering “various options” on how to respond.
The outbreak is not currently considered a serious threat to human health, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Globally, there have been only a handful of human cases of bird flu, most of them in infected people. direct contact Surfaces contaminated with infected birds or faeces.there was 1 human case A Colorado man who fell ill after culling an infected bird in the United States last year. He was quarantined and treated with antiviral drugs.
Since 2003, a total of more than 860 cases of bird flu have been reported among humans in 19 countries, and more than half of those cases have been fatal. According to the CDC.
World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus Said In February, the risk to humans remains low. But given the high number of infected birds, he added, “it is unthinkable that this situation will continue.”
There are 6,356 cases in wild birds in all 50 states, According to the CDC, but there are probably many more. In 47 states, he had multiple outbreaks involving more than 58.6 million birds among poultry.also appeared in non-profit A backyard flock, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The disease has manifested itself in other animals as well. in the United States, bears, foxes, raccoons, possums, mountain lions, bobcats and bottlenose dolphins. As the virus travels through mammals, it becomes more likely that it will mutate and spread more easily between humans.
CDC can monitor viruses in the community through labs that it uses to monitor more typical influenza viruses. Officials also told CNN that they are also investigating whether manufacturers want to conduct commercial tests for these viruses. more widely available.
The Biden administration also said it was monitoring the situation closely.
“As part of an administration focused on addressing infectious diseases with urgency and preparedness, we continue to monitor outbreaks of bird flu. In the event of a possible epidemic, the United States has a variety of options that it regularly considers,” a National Security Council official told CNN.
“Today, we are focused on promoting and enhancing high-impact biosafety practices and procedures.”
Biosafety procedures typically include enhanced disinfection practices for those who work with birds. in November, The CDC recommended that anyone interacting with sick-looking birds, even in a backyard flock, wear disposable gloves, boots, eye protection, and an N95 respirator or face mask.
“The CDC continues to take the threat of infectious diseases seriously and assesses the current risk of avian influenza to humans as very low. We continue to respond quickly,” said a National Security Council official.
According to the CDC, the risk-assessment tools it uses to understand the potential of viruses as pandemic risks indicate that if these H5N1 viruses mutated into versions that could easily and efficiently spread to people, they could become pandemics. was judged to be of ‘moderate’ risk. The public health impact of such an event is also of moderate severity.
“This is why it is so important that both public health and animal health sides take precautions to limit exposure between animal species and between animals and humans. It limits the likelihood of certain types of viral reassortment events that can infect humans, spread easily and between people,” the agency said in an email to CNN.
General precautions include containing animal outbreaks and limiting public exposure. This includes avoiding close contact with sick birds, thoroughly cooking poultry, and not eating raw eggs.
Another precaution is to take steps towards a vaccine just in case, and that effort is underway.
Scott Hensley, professor of microbiology at the University of Pennsylvania, and colleagues is becoming We are working on a vaccine candidate that could be used in humans should the virus start circulating among people.
“We think this vaccine will induce very high levels of neutralizing antibodies against this particular strain because it’s basically perfectly consistent with what’s circulating right now,” Hensley said. rice field.
The vaccine appears to be working well in the lab, and researchers plan to test it in chickens this spring.
The CDC says it recently generated a candidate vaccine virus, an influenza virus that manufacturers can use to make vaccines. This is about the same viral protein found in birds and mammals. It can be used to manufacture vaccines for people “if needed”.
“Such vaccines are expected to provide excellent protection against the circulating H5N1 virus,” said the CDC.
many yearsthe Southeastern Poultry Institute, a division of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, is also working on a vaccine for potential emergency use in animals. may have advantages.
Vaccination of poultry against bird flu “isn’t really something we do in our country, but I certainly think it’s time to think about it,” Hensley said.
Livestock, including birds, are already vaccinated against other diseases. Chickens, for example, On a daily basis get vaccinated Marek’s disease, It is caused by the herpes virus.they are also vaccinated newcastle diseaserespiratory diseases; Infectious bronchitis; and Acute necrotizing progastritisa viral disease that affects the immune system.
Bird flu could one day be on that list, according to a USDA spokesperson.
“In the interest of using all available means to combat the (highly pathogenic avian influenza), the USDA continues to research vaccine options that could protect poultry from this persistent threat,” a spokesperson told CNN.
However, vaccination is not the first option.
“There are many factors that make implementing a vaccine strategy difficult, from vaccine development to production timelines to herd dissemination, and delivering an effective vaccine will take time,” said the USDA. increase.
First and foremost, “We are working with poultry farmers and businesses to educate, train and implement comprehensive biosecurity measures. It’s the best and most conservative approach.”
