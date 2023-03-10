Hunting may be a factor in declining killer whale populations in the South





Seattle – Editor’s Note: The video above was published on December 7, 2022. decline Southern Resident Orca Population It could be related to the way they hunt, according to new research. Scientists at the University of Washington and NOAA Fisheries have found that while southern killer whales are struggling to survive, northern killer whale populations are steadily increasing. According to the survey, there are 73 known southern residents he and more than 300 northern residents her. Southern and Northern resident killer whales that spend at least part of their time in the waters of Washington and British Columbia have similar diets, consisting primarily of salmon. Females in northern herds, however, hunt and capture more than males, in contrast to southern herds. “…we found the exact opposite for Southern resident killer whales. Males hunted and captured more than females,” said lead author of the study and senior researcher at the University of Washington Ecological Sentinel Center. said research scientist Jennifer Tennessen. We also found that if the mothers were alive, northern adult males hunted less, consistent with previous studies, whereas southern adult males hunted more. I was surprised…but the effect was strongest for Southern residents. ” According to the study, which includes five years of data, Southern resident males catch 152% more salmon per hour than females. That is, for every two fish that the female catches of her, the male catches five of her. A Northern resident female, on the other hand, catches 55% more salmon per hour than a male. Both killer whale populations use echolocation to hunt. They migrate between the outflows of major rivers and streams. They are, dam and Ship traffic and noiseaccording to researchers. A new study that tracked a total of 57 killer whales between 2009 and 2014 showed that killer whales in the South had lower hunting success rates overall. is. “In both populations, mothers with young calves foraged less than other females. Either because it’s risky to leave them, or because it takes time to care for the calves,” Tennessen said. “But for Southern females, who are more susceptible to disturbance and stress from ship traffic, the effect was enormous. In our study, we found examples of Southern females successfully hunting with young calves. was not found.” The hunting study follows another study published in February that found that male offspring “impose a biologically significant reproductive cost” on female Southern resident killer whales. Producing male offspring reduces the annual reproductive success of the mother killer whale by approximately 50%. According to research To Whale Research Center. Southern resident killer whale endangered speciesThe September census recorded a Southern Resident population of just 73 and designated 12 Southern Resident killer whales as vulnerable due to their physical condition during the summer. clock: Killer whale researcher and advocate Ken Balcomb dies

