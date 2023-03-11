Aiming for zero-calorie research





A new study finds that anyone who sweetens their morning coffee or other foods is paying attention because of what the findings show. Research published in journal nature medicine A sugar substitute called erythritol has been linked to increased blood clotting, stroke, heart attacks, and death.Erythritol is used to bulk or sweeten stevia, monk fruit, and keto-reducing sugar products. A sugar alcohol found naturally in many fruits and vegetables. The study found that people with cardiovascular disease risk factors, such as diabetes, were twice as likely to have a heart attack or stroke if they had the highest levels of erythritol in their blood. While the study has generated attention and concern, Olivia DeLeon, a nutritionist at OSF Healthcare, said the study has many limitations to be aware of. “This was what we call an association study, which means we found an association between erythritol and an increased risk of cardiovascular disease or an event, but it’s not a causal study. Erythritol was not shown to cause cardiovascular disease or incidence,” says Deleon. She says study participants also need to be kept in mind. “These individuals were over the age of 60 and either had pre-existing cardiovascular disease or were at high risk for cardiovascular disease,” DeLeon said. “It’s difficult to apply that information to the general public, which means more research needs to be done.” DeLeon adds that health experts have looked at different types of sugar alternatives and found them safe to consume. “You can always use other non-nutritive sweeteners, such as FDA-approved Sweet-N-Low, Equal, and Splenda. “But you can also use things like fruit to add that extra flavor without adding extra calories. Instead, chop strawberries or blueberries and add them to water for a great flavor every time.” Deleon also recommends eating a heart-healthy diet. She offers some simple tips for achieving this. “Limit saturated fats, added sugars, etc., and focus on increasing dietary fiber. You don’t have to eliminate it to the extreme, you should choose options with less fat,” says DeLeon. That’s an easy way to cut excess saturated fat.” Deleon says adding fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and beans to your diet is a great way to add extra fiber to your diet. discoverable Click here for healthy recipes.

