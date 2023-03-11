Health
My Breast Cancer Support Group Offered Me Advice, Friendship
My main source of support throughout my journey was a local breast cancer support group.
I had my annual mammogram in 2008 and was told that my mammogram results were good and that I should come back next year.
A few months later, in early 2009, I had my annual checkup and my doctor noticed a lump in my left breast. A diagnostic mammogram showed what appeared to be a cancerous tumor, and a follow-up biopsy confirmed that the tumor was cancerous. The surgeon who performed my mastectomy confirmed to me that he had 2 cancerous tumors and 6 of her 9 lymph nodes that were removed were cancerous.
Within a few months, I was told that I had stage 3 breast cancer, instead of having a mammogram that said I was clear. Receiving the news that I had cancer was bad enough, but it was disturbing to realize that it most likely went undetected for an unknown number of years.
I was the first person in my family to be diagnosed with breast cancer, so I had to forge my own path to coping with the disease.
At the recommendation of my neighbor, a breast cancer survivor, I agreed to attend a meeting of the CVMC Breast Cancer Support Group, a local breast cancer support group. It wasn’t easy for me because I’m not good at walking into strangers’ rooms. However, after the first meeting the lady was welcoming. They told me to go at my own pace in terms of what I wanted to share. rice field.
The support group gave me hope that there is life after having breast cancer. women who received treatment in our region and outside our region; women who completed treatment. And the woman is still in treatment. This meant the group had a wealth of information, from their experience with breast cancer treatment to coping with its long-term effects. . I had just finished my chemotherapy treatment and he told me it was not uncommon to feel stressed every time I went to the oncologist to get the results of my cancer/tumor marker blood test (CA 27.29). I got
The women in the group helped develop questions to ask the oncologist and other doctors. It also let me know that I am my best advocate when interacting with doctors. .
It was through a support group that I learned about lymphedema. Because neither my surgeon nor my oncologist had ever discussed this possibility with me. Unfortunately, I was diagnosed with lymphedema shortly after completing radiation therapy. A recommendation from one of the women in the group helped me find a physiotherapist who specializes in treating lymphedema. Thanks to you, I was able to control my lymphedema.
Today, I am 14 years alive from stage 3 breast cancer. CVMC Breast Cancer Support Group has helped me get where I am, live a full life, and stop thinking negatively about the fact that I am a breast cancer survivor.
As I passed my 5 and 10 years of life, my needs from support groups changed. Through this group, I was able to turn my experience of this horrible illness into helping others. I now have the privilege of leading this support group.
This post was written and submitted by Irene Gutierrez. This article reflects the views of Irene Gutierrez and not those of CURE®. Also, this is not intended to be medical advice.
For cancer updates, research and education news, don’t forget SUBSCRIBE TO THE CURE® NEWSLETTER HERE.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.curetoday.com/view/my-breast-cancer-support-group-offered-my-advice-camaraderie
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- My Breast Cancer Support Group Offered Me Advice, Friendship
- SMa.rt Column: The Urgent Need to Modernize Earthquake Suffering Buildings, Part Two
- Trump in growing legal and political danger ahead of 2024
- Erdogan puts Turkey in election mode – Reuters
- Jesus Actor, Archduke of Austria and Archbishop of Ohio Join ‘Superbowl of Catholic Men’s Conferences’
- ‘We will take a closer look at FIFA’ DW 03/10/2023
- The unrest at Silicon Valley Bank rocks the global stock market.
- Aiming for zero-calorie research
- How Imran Khan wants to regain power in Pakistan
- Slippery and rutted roads, the motorcade of President Joko Widodo slips in Blora
- China is a leader in hypersonic weapons
- Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor says he has nightmares about Oscar 2023 | Bollywood