My Breast Cancer Support Group Offered Me Advice, Friendship

My main source of support throughout my journey was a local breast cancer support group.

I had my annual mammogram in 2008 and was told that my mammogram results were good and that I should come back next year.

A few months later, in early 2009, I had my annual checkup and my doctor noticed a lump in my left breast. A diagnostic mammogram showed what appeared to be a cancerous tumor, and a follow-up biopsy confirmed that the tumor was cancerous. The surgeon who performed my mastectomy confirmed to me that he had 2 cancerous tumors and 6 of her 9 lymph nodes that were removed were cancerous.

Within a few months, I was told that I had stage 3 breast cancer, instead of having a mammogram that said I was clear. Receiving the news that I had cancer was bad enough, but it was disturbing to realize that it most likely went undetected for an unknown number of years.

I was the first person in my family to be diagnosed with breast cancer, so I had to forge my own path to coping with the disease.

At the recommendation of my neighbor, a breast cancer survivor, I agreed to attend a meeting of the CVMC Breast Cancer Support Group, a local breast cancer support group. It wasn’t easy for me because I’m not good at walking into strangers’ rooms. However, after the first meeting the lady was welcoming. They told me to go at my own pace in terms of what I wanted to share. rice field.

The support group gave me hope that there is life after having breast cancer. women who received treatment in our region and outside our region; women who completed treatment. And the woman is still in treatment. This meant the group had a wealth of information, from their experience with breast cancer treatment to coping with its long-term effects. . I had just finished my chemotherapy treatment and he told me it was not uncommon to feel stressed every time I went to the oncologist to get the results of my cancer/tumor marker blood test (CA 27.29). I got

The women in the group helped develop questions to ask the oncologist and other doctors. It also let me know that I am my best advocate when interacting with doctors. .

It was through a support group that I learned about lymphedema. Because neither my surgeon nor my oncologist had ever discussed this possibility with me. Unfortunately, I was diagnosed with lymphedema shortly after completing radiation therapy. A recommendation from one of the women in the group helped me find a physiotherapist who specializes in treating lymphedema. Thanks to you, I was able to control my lymphedema.

Today, I am 14 years alive from stage 3 breast cancer. CVMC Breast Cancer Support Group has helped me get where I am, live a full life, and stop thinking negatively about the fact that I am a breast cancer survivor.

As I passed my 5 and 10 years of life, my needs from support groups changed. Through this group, I was able to turn my experience of this horrible illness into helping others. I now have the privilege of leading this support group.

This post was written and submitted by Irene Gutierrez. This article reflects the views of Irene Gutierrez and not those of CURE®. Also, this is not intended to be medical advice.

