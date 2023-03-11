



Strong bones, which can decrease in bone mass and density with age, are essential for proper movement and protection of internal organs. A medical condition associated with this loss, osteoporosis, can make bones brittle, fragile, weak, and more prone to injury. Osteoporosis becomes more common with age, but it can affect people at any stage of life. One in five women over the age of 50 and one in 20 men over the age of 50 have the condition, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In most cases, the condition is not diagnosed until a fracture or fracture of the spine, hip or wrist has occurred. Learn more about osteoporosis, including its causes, treatment options, and expert advice. What is osteoporosis? Osteoporosis is a bone disorder characterized by decreased bone mass and bone mineral density. Although some bone loss is normal with age, certain factors can cause bone loss to occur at a faster rate, leading to osteoporosis. Subsequently, the disease often weakens the bones, making them more susceptible to fractures and injuries, especially as they age. "There are many factors that can put a person at risk for osteoporosis, including both modifiable and non-modifiable risk factors," says New Mexico-based Certified Orthopedic Joshua Carothers, MD, Surgeon and VIP StarNetwork Chief Medical Officer, said. Mobile and onsite health service providers. According to Dr. Carothers, non-modifiable risk factors associated with osteoporosis include: being a woman

increasing age

family history of osteoporosis

Ethnicity (Caucasian and Asian)

underweight

estrogen deficiency

heavy alcohol consumption

smoking

Do not participate in weight-bearing exercise such as walking

inadequate intake of calcium and Vitamin D

early menopause

delayed menstruation

Hypogonadism, a condition in which the body does not produce enough testosterone and/or sperm in men.

Some drugs such as corticosteroids. Symptoms of osteoporosis Osteoporosis is often asymptomatic and can be difficult to identify before damage occurs. In some cases, signs and symptoms of the condition may include: back pain

decrease in height

bad posture

Minor falls, bending, lifting, or coughing fractures How is osteoporosis diagnosed? Given the silent nature of osteoporosis, health care providers diagnose osteoporosis using a combination of screening tools, such as questionnaires and reviews of family medical history, Dr. Carothers said. “The most commonly used test to diagnose osteoporosis is a bone density scan. [also known as a DEXA scan]can detect bone thinning,” says Dr. Carothers. Kelly Middleton, M.D., an orthopedic surgeon at Northside Hospital in Atlanta, says, “Other tests may include laboratory tests to measure calcium and vitamin D levels, x-rays to look for fractures, or bone fractures. An ultrasound scan may be included to check certain areas. The World Health Organization (WHO) classifies osteoporosis based on the results of DEXA scans reported as T-scores. This score compares an individual’s bone mass to that of a healthy adult reference population of similar age, gender, and ethnicity. usually: -1.0 or higher T-score

-1.0 or higher T-score Low bone mass (a condition known as osteopenia): -1.0 to -2.5 T-score

-1.0 to -2.5 T-score osteoporosis: -2.5 or less T-score

-2.5 or less T-score Severe osteoporosis: T-score ≤ -2.5 with 1 or more fractures due to bone weakening “As part of the evaluation, the provider may order additional tests, such as blood or urine analysis, to follow up the results of the DEXA scan if there is any doubt about the etiology. [cause] osteoporotic Treatment options for osteoporosis “Treatment options for osteoporosis depend on the individual and their specific risk factors,” says Dr. Middleton. Your individual healthcare provider may recommend one or more treatment options. lifestyle changes, Stop smoking and limit alcohol consumption

Stop smoking and limit alcohol consumption regular exercise, Specifically strength and resistance training and fall prevention exercises.

Specifically strength and resistance training and fall prevention exercises. balanced diet, This includes enough calories plus calcium, vitamin D, protein

This includes enough calories plus calcium, vitamin D, protein medicine, This may help slow bone loss and improve bone density Your health care provider may also evaluate the drugs you are taking. Possible Complications of Osteoporosis Left untreated, osteoporosis and fractures caused by osteoporosis can lead to serious complications, some of which can be life-threatening. chronic pain

Respiratory problems such as restrictive lung disease

Gastrointestinal disorders such as abdominal pain, constipation, and loss of appetite

pneumonia

social isolation and depression living with osteoporosis It’s important for people with osteoporosis to follow their healthcare provider’s recommendations and adhere to lifestyle changes and prescription medications, says Dr. Carothers. Small changes in your daily routine can reduce your risk of falls and osteoporotic fractures. Dr. Middleton recommends that people with osteoporosis consider the following to reduce their risk of injury: Wear thin, non-slip shoes indoors

Use a mobility device, such as a cane or walker, to increase stability

Protects floors from tripping hazards such as loose rugs and cords

keep rooms and stairs bright

Installation of safety fences in slippery areas such as near showers and toilets when to see a doctor “If you suspect osteoporosis, it’s important to see your doctor as soon as possible,” says Dr. Middleton. “Doctors can order appropriate tests and advise on necessary lifestyle changes.” However, osteoporosis is generally not diagnosed until it has progressed to cause a fracture, so it is important to assess risk beforehand.The CDC recommends that women age 65 and older be screened for osteoporosis, and to Women aged 50 to 64 who have risk factors for Men over the age of 70 should also be considered for screening, Dr. Carothers adds. “In general, if a patient has risk factors for osteoporosis, it’s worth discussing with their healthcare provider. Have experienced fragility fractures such as wrist fractures, hip fractures, and vertebral compression fractures.” People need to be evaluated, too,” he says.

