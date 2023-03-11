Shared genetic architecture between attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and lifespan





Polanczyk G, De Lima MS, Horta BL, Biederman J, Rohde LA. The worldwide prevalence of ADHD: a systematic review and metaregression analysis. Am J Psychiatry. 2007;164:942–8. Fayyad J, Sampson NA, Hwang I, Adamowski T, Aguilar-Gaxiola S, Al-Hamzawi A, et al. The descriptive epidemiology of DSM-IV Adult ADHD in the World Health Organization World Mental Health Surveys. ADHD Atten Deficit Hyperact Disord. 2017;9:47–65. Franke B, Michelini G, Asherson P, Banaschewski T, Bilbow A, Buitelaar JK, et al. Live fast, die young? A review on the developmental trajectories of ADHD across the lifespan. Eur Neuropsychopharmacol. 2018;28:1059–88. Dalsgaard S, Ostergaard SD, Leckman JF, Mortensen PB, Pedersen MG. Mortality in children, adolescents, and adults with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder: a nationwide cohort study. Lancet. 2015;385:2190–6. Sun S, Kuja-Halkola R, Faraone SV, D’Onofrio BM, Dalsgaard S, Chang Z, et al. Association of psychiatric comorbidity with the risk of premature death among children and adults with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. JAMA Psychiatry. 2019;76:1141–9. Prasad V, West J, Sayal K, Kendrick D. Injury among children and young people with and without attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder in the community: the risk of fractures, thermal injuries, and poisonings. Child Care Health Dev. 2018;44:871–8. Stickley A, Koyanagi A, Ruchkin V, Kamio Y. Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder symptoms and suicide ideation and attempts: findings from the Adult Psychiatric Morbidity Survey 2007. J Affect Disord. 2016;189:321–8. Barbaresi WJ, Colligan RC, Weaver AL, Voigt RG, Killian JM, Katusic SK. Mortality, ADHD, and psychosocial adversity in adults with childhood ADHD: a prospective study. Pediatrics. 2013;131:637–44. Catalá-López F, Hutton B, Page MJ, Driver JA, Ridao M, Alonso-Arroyo A, et al. Mortality in persons with autism spectrum disorder or attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. JAMA Pediatr. 2022;176:e216401. Faraone SV. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and premature death. Lancet. 2015;385:2132–3. Erskine HE, Norman RE, Ferrari AJ, Chan GCK, Copeland WE, Whiteford HA, et al. Long-term outcomes of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and conduct disorder: a systematic review and meta-analysis. J Am Acad Child Adolesc Psychiatry. 2016;55:841–50. Nordentoft M, Wahlbeck K, Hällgren J, Westman J, Ösby U, Alinaghizadeh H, et al. Excess mortality, causes of death and life expectancy in 270,770 patients with recent onset of mental disorders in Denmark, Finland and Sweden. PLoS One. 2013;8:e55176. Wilens TE, Spencer TJ. Understanding attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder from childhood to adulthood. Postgrad Med. 2010;122:97. Kendler KS, Ohlsson H, Sundquist J, Sundquist K. Alcohol use disorder and mortality across the lifespan: a longitudinal cohort and co-relative analysis. JAMA Psychiatry. 2016;73:575–81. Cortese S, Sun S, Zhang J, Sharma E, Chang Z, Kuja-Halkola R, et al. Association between attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and asthma: a systematic review and meta-analysis and a Swedish population-based study. The Lancet. Psychiatry. 2018;5:717–26. Chen MH, Pan TL, Hsu JW, Huang KL, Su TP, Li CT, et al. Risk of type 2 diabetes in adolescents and young adults with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder: A nationwide longitudinal study. J Clin Psychiatry. 2018;79:17m11607. Kapellen TM, Reimann R, Kiess W, Kostev K. Prevalence of medically treated children with ADHD and type 1 diabetes in Germany – analysis of two representative databases. J Pediatr Endocrinol Metab. 2016;29:1293–7. Ptacek R, Stefano GB, Weissenberger S, Akotia D, Raboch J, Papezova H, et al. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and disordered eating behaviors: links, risks, and challenges faced. Neuropsychiatr Dis Treat. 2016;12:571–9. Barkley RA, Smith KM, Fischer M. ADHD risk genes involved in dopamine signaling and metabolism are associated with reduced estimated life expectancy at young adult follow-up in hyperactive and control children. Am J Med Genet Part B Neuropsychiatr Genet. 2019;180:175–85. Groenman AP, Oosterlaan J, Rommelse N, Franke B, Roeyers H, Oades RD, et al. Substance use disorders in adolescents with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder: a 4-year follow-up study. Addiction. 2013;108:1503–11. Mohr-Jensen C, Steinhausen HC. A meta-analysis and systematic review of the risks associated with childhood attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder on long-term outcome of arrests, convictions, and incarcerations. Clin Psychol Rev. 2016;48:32–42. van den Berg N, Beekman M, Smith KR, Janssens A, Slagboom PE. Historical demography and longevity genetics: back to the future. Ageing Res Rev. 2017;38:28–39. Timmers PRHJ, Mounier N, Lall K, Fischer K, Ning Z, Feng X, et al. Genomics of 1 million parent lifespans implicates novel pathways and common diseases and distinguishes survival chances. Elife. 2019;8:1–40. Demontis D, Walters RK, Martin J, Mattheisen M, Als TD, Agerbo E, et al. Discovery of the first genome-wide significant risk loci for attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder. Nat Genet. 2019;51:63–75. Bulik-Sullivan B, Finucane HK, Anttila V, Gusev A, Day FR, Loh PR, et al. An atlas of genetic correlations across human diseases and traits. Nat Genet. 2015;47:1236–41. Finucane HK, Bulik-Sullivan B, Gusev A, Trynka G, Reshef Y, Loh P-R, et al. Partitioning heritability by functional annotation using genome-wide association summary statistics. Nat Genet. 2015;47:1228–35. Auton A, Abecasis GR, Altshuler DM, Durbin RM, Abecasis GR, Bentley DR, et al. A global reference for human genetic variation. Nature 2015;526:68–74. Andreassen OA, Djurovic S, Thompson WK, Schork AJ, Kendler KS, O’Donovan MC, et al. Improved detection of common variants associated with schizophrenia by leveraging pleiotropy with cardiovascular-disease risk factors. Am J Hum Genet. 2013;92:197–209. Purcell S, Neale B, Todd-Brown K, Thomas L, Ferreira MAR, Bender D, et al. PLINK: A tool set for whole-genome association and population-based linkage analyses. Am J Hum Genet. 2007;81:559–75. Watanabe K, Taskesen E, Van Bochoven A, Posthuma D. Functional mapping and annotation of genetic associations with FUMA. Nat Commun. 2017;8:1–11. Kircher M, Witten DM, Jain P, O’roak BJ, Cooper GM, Shendure J. A general framework for estimating the relative pathogenicity of human genetic variants. Nat Genet. 2014;46:310–5. Boyle AP, Hong EL, Hariharan M, Cheng Y, Schaub MA, Kasowski M, et al. Annotation of functional variation in personal genomes using RegulomeDB. Genome Res. 2012;22:1790–7. MacArthur J, Bowler E, Cerezo M, Gil L, Hall P, Hastings E, et al. The new NHGRI-EBI Catalog of published genome-wide association studies (GWAS Catalog). Nucleic Acids Res. 2017;45:D896–901. Aguet F, Brown AA, Castel SE, Davis JR, He Y, Jo B, et al. Genetic effects on gene expression across human tissues. Nature. 2017;550:204–13. Ramasamy A, Trabzuni D, Guelfi S, Varghese V, Smith C, Walker R, et al. Genetic variability in the regulation of gene expression in ten regions of the human brain. Nat Neurosci. 2014;17:1418–28. Pilling LC, Kuo CL, Sicinski K, Tamosauskaite J, Kuchel GA, Harries LW, et al. Human longevity: 25 genetic loci associated in 389,166 UK biobank participants. Aging. 2017;9:2504–20. Cho Y, Rau A, Reiner A, Auer PL. Mendelian randomization analysis with survival outcomes. Genet Epidemiol. 2021;45:16–23. Sanchez-Roige S, Fontanillas P, Elson SL, Gray JC, de Wit H, MacKillop J, et al. Genome-wide association studies of impulsive personality traits (BIS-11 and UPPSP) and drug experimentation in up to 22,861 adult research participants identify loci in the CACNA1I and CADM2 genes. J Neurosci. 2019;39:2562–72. Hemani G, Zheng J, Elsworth B, Wade KH, Haberland V, Baird D, et al. The MR-Base platform supports systematic causal inference across the human phenome. Elife. 2018;7:e34408. Verbanck M, Chen C-Y, Neale B, Do R. Detection of widespread horizontal pleiotropy in causal relationships inferred from Mendelian randomization between complex traits and diseases. Nat Genet. 2018;50:693–8. Bowden J, Davey, Smith G, Haycock PC, Burgess S. Consistent estimation in Mendelian randomization with some invalid instruments using a weighted median estimator. Genet Epidemiol. 2016;40:304–14. Bowden J, Davey Smith G, Burgess S. Mendelian randomization with invalid instruments: effect estimation and bias detection through Egger regression. Int J Epidemiol. 2015;44:512–25. Pickrell JK, Berisa T, Liu JZ, Ségurel L, Tung JY, Hinds DA. Detection and interpretation of shared genetic influences on 42 human traits. Nat Genet. 2016;48:709–17. Major M, Freund MK, Burch KS, Mancuso N, Ng M, Furniss D, et al. Integrative analysis of Dupuytren’s disease identifies novel risk locus and reveals a shared genetic etiology with BMI. Genet Epidemiol. 2019;43:629–45. Patton JH, Stanford MS, Barratt ES. Factor structure of the Barratt impulsiveness scale. J Clin Psychol. 1995;51:768–74. Cyders MA, Littlefield AK, Coffey S, Karyadi KA. Examination of a short English version of the UPPS-P Impulsive Behavior Scale. Addict Behav. 2014;39:1372–6. Morrison J, Knoblauch N, Marcus JH, Stephens M, He X. Mendelian randomization accounting for correlated and uncorrelated pleiotropic effects using genome-wide summary statistics. Nat Genet. 2020;52:740–7. Ertan C, Özcan ÖÖ, Pepele MS. Paediatric trauma patients and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder: correlation and significance. Emerg Med J. 2012;29:911–4. Balazs J, Kereszteny A. Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and suicide: a systematic review. World J Psychiatry. 2017;7:44. Curry AE, Metzger KB, Pfeiffer MR, Elliott MR, Winston FK, Power TJ. Motor vehicle crash risk among adolescents and young adults with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. JAMA Pediatr. 2017;171:756–63. London AS, Landes SD. Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder and adult mortality. Prev Med. 2016;90:8–10. Chen VCH, Chan HL, Wu SI, Lee M, Lu ML, Liang HY, et al. Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and mortality risk in Taiwan. JAMA Netw Open. 2019;2:e198714. Damale MG, Pathan SK, Shinde DB, Patil RH, Arote RB, Sangshetti JN. Insights of tankyrases: a novel target for drug discovery. Eur J Med Chem. 2020;207:112712. Riera CE, Merkwirth C, De Magalhaes Filho CD, Dillin A. Signaling networks determining life span. Annu Rev Biochem. 2016;85:35–64. Wang Y, Zuo C, Xu Q, Hao L, Zhang Y. Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder is characterized by a delay in subcortical maturation. Prog Neuro-Psychopharmacology. Biol Psychiatry. 2021;104:110044. Hoogman M, Bralten J, Hibar DP, Mennes M, Zwiers MP, Schweren LSJ, et al. Subcortical brain volume differences in participants with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder in children and adults: a cross-sectional mega-analysis. The Lancet. Psychiatry 2017;4:310–9. Ceceli AO, Natsheh JY, Cruz D, Tricomi E. The neurobehavioral mechanisms of motivational control in attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. Cortex 2020;127:191–207. Wachinger C, Nho K, Saykin AJ, Reuter M, Rieckmann A. A longitudinal imaging genetics study of neuroanatomical asymmetry in Alzheimer’s Disease. Biol Psychiatry. 2018;84:522–30. Song M, Liu J, Yang Y, Lv L, Li W, Luo XJ. Genome-wide meta-analysis identifies two novel risk loci for epilepsy. Front Neurosci. 2021;15:722592. Sung YJ, Winkler TW, de las Fuentes L, Bentley AR, Brown MR, Kraja AT, et al. A large-scale multi-ancestry genome-wide study accounting for smoking behavior identifies multiple significant loci for blood pressure. Am J Hum Genet. 2018;102:375–400. Karlsson Linnér R, Biroli P, Kong E, Meddens SFW, Wedow R, Fontana MA, et al. Genome-wide association analyses of risk tolerance and risky behaviors in over 1 million individuals identify hundreds of loci and shared genetic influences. Nat Genet. 2019;51:245–57. Luciano M, Hagenaars SP, Davies G, Hill WD, Clarke TK, Shirali M, et al. Association analysis in over 329,000 individuals identifies 116 independent variants influencing neuroticism. Nat Genet. 2018;50:6. Hill WD, Weiss A, Liewald DC, Davies G, Porteous DJ, Hayward C, et al. Genetic contributions to two special factors of neuroticism are associated with affluence, higher intelligence, better health, and longer life. Mol Psychiatry. 2020;25:3034. Baselmans BML, Jansen R, Ip HF, van Dongen J, Abdellaoui A, van de Weijer MP, et al. Multivariate genome-wide analyses of the well-being spectrum. Nat Genet 2019 513. 2019;51:445–51. Spann SJ, Ottinger MA. Longevity, Metabolic Disease, and Community Health. Prog Mol Biol Transl Sci. 2018;155:1–9. Mackenbach JP, Karanikolos M, Looman CWN. The rise of mortality from mental and neurological diseases in Europe, 1979-2009: Observational study. BMC Public Health. 2014;14:840. Walker ER, McGee RE, Druss BG. Mortality in mental disorders and global disease burden implications: a systematic review and meta-analysis. JAMA Psychiatry. 2015;72:334. Lam M, Hill WD, Trampush JW, Yu J, Knowles E, Davies G, et al. Pleiotropic Meta-Analysis of Cognition, Education, and Schizophrenia Differentiates Roles of Early Neurodevelopmental and Adult Synaptic Pathways. Am J Hum Genet. 2019;105:334–50. Muntané G, Farré X, Bosch E, Martorell L, Navarro A, Vilella E. The shared genetic architecture of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and lifespan. Hum Genet. 2021;140:441–55. Olfson M, Gerhard T, Huang C, Crystal S, Stroup TS. Premature mortality among adults with schizophrenia in the United States. JAMA Psychiatry. 2015;72:1172–81. Danler C, Pfaff K. The impact of an unequal distribution of education on inequalities in life expectancy. SSM Popul Heal. 2021;16:100954. Halpern-Manners A, Raymo JM, Warren JR, Johnson KL. School performance and mortality: the mediating role of educational attainment and work and family trajectories across the life course. Adv Life Course Res. 2020;46:100362. White DN, Stowell MHB. Room for two: the synaptophysin/synaptobrevin complex. Front Synaptic Neurosci. 2021;13:47. Kwon SE, Chapman ER. Synaptophysin regulates the kinetics of synaptic vesicle endocytosis in central neurons. Neuron. 2011;70:847–54. Ceballos-Chávez M, Rivero S, García-Gutiérrez P, Rodríguez-Paredes M, García-Domínguez M, Bhattacharya S, et al. Control of neuronal differentiation by sumoylation of BRAF35, a subunit of the LSD1-CoREST histone demethylase complex. Proc Natl Acad Sci USA. 2012;109:8085–90. Artegiani B, Labbaye C, Sferra A, Quaranta MT, Torreri P, Macchia G, et al. The interaction with HMG20a/b proteins suggests a potential role for β-dystrobrevin in neuronal differentiation. J Biol Chem. 2010;285:24740–50. Zapolski TCB, Cyders MA, Smith GT. Positive urgency predicts illegal drug use and risky sexual behavior. Psychol Addict Behav. 2009;23:348–54. Vågerö D, Aronsson V, Modin B. Why is parental lifespan linked to children’s chances of reaching a high age? A transgenerational hypothesis. SSM – Popul Heal. 2018;4:45–54. Kaplanis J, Gordon A, Shor T, Weissbrod O, Geiger D, Wahl M, et al. Quantitative analysis of population-scale family trees with millions of relatives. Science. 2018;360:171–5. Darrous L, Mounier N, Kutalik Z. Simultaneous estimation of bi-directional causal effects and heritable confounding from GWAS summary statistics. Nat Commun. 2021;12:7274. Yuan Z, Liu L, Guo P, Yan R, Xue F, Zhou X. Likelihood-based Mendelian randomization analysis with automated instrument selection and horizontal pleiotropic modeling. Sci Adv. 2022;8:eabl5744. Rovira P, Demontis D, Sánchez-Mora C, Zayats T, Klein M, Mota NR, et al. Shared genetic background between children and adults with attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder. Neuropsychopharmacology. 2020;45:1617–26. McCarthy S, Cranswick N, Potts L, Taylor E, Wong ICK. Mortality associated with attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) drug treatment: A retrospective cohort study of children, adolescents and young adults using the general practice research database. Drug Saf. 2009;32:1089–96. Chang Z, Lichtenstein P, D’Onofrio BM, Sjölander A, Larsson H. Serious transport accidents in adults with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and the effect of medication a population-based study. JAMA Psychiatry. 2014;71:319–25. Lichtenstein P, Halldner L, Zetterqvist J, Sjölander A, Serlachius E, Fazel S, et al. Medication for Attention Deficit–Hyperactivity Disorder and Criminality. N Engl J Med. 2012;367:2006–14.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nature.com/articles/s41386-023-01555-x The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos