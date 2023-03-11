‘Facial blindness is a problem’: What it is and how people adapt

Grand Rapids, Michigan (Wood) — How many times have you thought, “I’m really bad at remembering people’s names”? Imagine not being able to remember.

22-year-old Michael Furman works as a production assistant at WOOD TV8. He is full of compliments. His colleagues would say that he always comments on what he wears. Fuhrman’s tributes are sincere, but his kind words have another purpose.

“I commented, ‘Oh my God, you’re wearing a nice shirt today,’ and I said, ‘This guy’s wearing this shirt today.

For Furman, ProsopagnosiaIt is also said to be facial blindness.

Dr. Nick Lannen, a neurologist at Corewell Health in Grand Rapids, said:

Rannen said Fuhrman is not alone. Facial blindness is actually a relatively common condition.

“It’s not that I can’t see the face. It’s that I struggle to put all the pieces of the face together and recognize it as an individual,” Rannen said.

Facial blindness can develop as part of other larger diseases such as stroke, Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, etc. and another simply runs in the family.

Michael Fuhrman and mother. (courtesy)

“I was casually talking to my mom about struggling with names and maintaining a strategy for remembering people’s names,” Fuhrman said. is a problem,’ and explained my symptoms and everything that came with it, and I was like, ‘Oh my god, that makes perfect sense.'”

Fuhrman said photos help. He has always been drawn to pictures and fond memories of his friends. They help him remember. Another coping mechanism is what he calls a classic.

“As soon as I met a person, I started a name book on my phone, connecting to someone’s specific memory other than their face, and writing down the person’s name and the nickname I gave them,” Fuhrman said.

He didn’t always know that Fuhrman was face-blind, and didn’t always feel comfortable talking about it. I answered as kindly as I could.

“After I spoke, they snuck in behind me, took Polaroid pictures of each other, and put it on a big board with our names on it, so that was great. It was given to me as a big poster,” Furman said.

Furman was never formally diagnosed, but his mother was. Said I should believe.

“It’s one of those things along the slope and the bell curve. So some people might have a slightly below average face, but trust them when they report it.” , we have to sympathize,” Rannen said.

Fuhrman uses his love of photography to pursue a career in film. He said one of his greatest fears was insulting someone by not being able to remember who they were. Ranen said it’s important to have empathy when something like that happens.

“This is one of the very attractive conditions. It’s an underestimated condition, a difficult one to treat, but it’s definitely a real one.