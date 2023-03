Machine learning pinpoints iRORA, cRORA lesions in AMD

Srinivas R. Sadda, MD Courtesy of UCLA A new study evaluates a deep learning algorithm to automatically detect incomplete retinal pigment epithelium and lateral retinal atrophy (iRORA) and complete retinal pigment epithelium and lateral retinal atrophy (cRORA) in the eye. was intended. Age-related macular degeneration (AMD). This result suggests that the deep learning model can accurately and accurately identify both iRORA and cRORA lesions within the optical coherence tomography (OCT) B-scan volume of the eye in nonvascular AMD.1 The research team, led by Srinivas R. Sadda, MD, Doheny Eye, said, “This model can achieve sensitivity similar to that of human graders, potentially eliminating the need for a laborious and time-consuming annotation process.” , could be developed into a diagnostic screening tool.” Research Institute, University of California, Los Angeles. In a retrospective machine learning analysis, a deep learning model was trained to jointly classify the presence of iRORA and cRORA within a given B-scan. We then evaluated the algorithm using two separate and independent datasets. OCT B-scan volumes were captured from a total of 71 nonvascular AMD patients at the Doheny-UCLA Center. Additionally, two external OCT B-scan test datasets were used: University of Pennsylvania, University of Miami, Case Western Reserve University, and (2) Doheny Image Reading Research Laboratory. Images were then annotated by an experienced grader for the presence of iRORA and cRORA. The researcher trained a Resnet18 model to classify the annotation of each B-scan using his OCT volumes collected at the Doheny-UCLA Eye Centers. According to the researcher, this model he applied to two test datasets to evaluate the out-of-sample model performance. The primary outcome of the analysis was the model performance, quantified in terms of the area under the receiver operating characteristic curve (AUROC) and the area under the precision-recall curve (AUPRC). The team further compared sensitivity, specificity and positive predictive value with additional clinician annotators. As a result of the analysis, in an independently collected test set consisting of 1117 volumes from the general population, the researchers found that the model demonstrated the presence of iRORA and cRORA in the entire volume with near-perfect AUROC performance and AUPRC scores (iRORA, 0.61; 95% confidence interval). [CI]0.45–0.82; cRORA, 0.83; 95% CI, 0.68–0.95). In a further independently collected set of 60 OCT B-scans enriched for iRORA and cRORA lesions, the data showed a model performed with AUROC (iRORA, 0.68; 95% CI, 0.54–0.81; cRORA, 0.84; 95% CI, 0.75 to 0.94) and AUPRC (iRORA, 0.70; 95% CI, 0.55 to 0.86; cRORA, 0.82; 95% CI, 0.70 to 0.93). Together, the researchers suggest results showing that the deep learning model is accurate and accurate in identifying both iRORA and cRORA lesions within the OCT B-scan volume. References Cheng JN, Corraditti G, Nittala MG, et al. Automatic identification of incomplete and complete retinal epithelial pigment and lateral retinal atrophy using machine learning. ophthalmic retina2023;7(2):118-126.doi:10.1016/j.oret.2022.08.016

