Studies Show Potential Benefits of Tenofovir Against COVID-19, But Questions Remain

Important points:

Studies have identified that people with HIV are at increased risk of severe COVID-19 outcomes.

An analysis of SARS-CoV-2 infected patients found that those taking tenofovir for HIV treatment or prevention had a lower risk of severe COVID-19 outcome.

Tenofovir’s protective effect against severe COVID-19 is “biologically plausible” but requires randomized clinical trials to confirm.

An analysis of COVID-19 outcomes in people being treated for HIV or taking PrEP for HIV prevention found that the HIV drug tenofovir was associated with a lower incidence of clinical events. OK, suggesting a protective effect.

In this study, like others haveprior to the deployment of the COVID-19 vaccine, severe COVID-19-related outcomes were more common among HIV-infected persons than in the general population.



Data obtained from Lea AN et al. Clean Infect Dis2023; doi:10.1093/cid/ciad084.



According to the results presented in this study, people on ART containing tenofovir and those not infected with HIV taking PrEP containing tenofovir were less likely to be hospitalized for any You are less likely to need a respirator and less likely to die. clinical infection.

“Computer simulation models suggest that tenofovir may inhibit [SARS-CoV-2’s] In vitro studies in animal cells showed that tenofovir inhibited release of the SARS-CoV-2 viral genome, and in vivo studies in ferrets found reduced severity and shorter duration . of clinical symptoms Alexandra N. rare, MPHSenior Research Project Manager at Kaiser Permanente.

“Thus, there is evidence of a potential causal protective effect of tenofovir-based treatment against adverse COVID-19 outcomes,” they wrote.

For the analysis, Lee and colleagues analyzed data on 191,136 COVID-19 patients treated in Kaiser Permanente’s healthcare system between March 1, 2020 and November 30, 2020. . This includes her 1,785 HIV patients. Of those with HIV, 1,139 were prescribed tenofovir, of whom 1,035 were on tenofovir alafenamide (TAF) alone, 401 on his ART sparing tenofovir, and 245 on her ART in the previous year. I didn’t receive it. He also had 459 people using her PrEP, including tenofovir.

Of those with HIV, 24% were hospitalized, 15% were hospitalized with COVID-19, and 5% were ventilated or died, compared to 9% of those without HIV who were hospitalized and 6% with COVID-19. 19 hospitalized, 2% received mechanical ventilation or died.

Twenty percent of HIV-infected people using tenofovir were hospitalized, 13% were hospitalized with COVID-19, and 3% were on a ventilator or died. Of tenofovir-naive HIV-infected persons, 31% were hospitalized, and of those with COVID-19 who were hospitalized, 8% were on a ventilator or died.

Similarly, 3% of those using PrEP were hospitalized, 3% were hospitalized with COVID-19, and 1% were on a ventilator or died compared to those not using PrEP. , of which 8% were hospitalized and 5% were hospitalized with COVID-19. 1% were on a ventilator or died.

Overall, researchers reported a 19% reduction in hospitalizations for HIV-infected people taking tenofovir, a 48% reduction in ventilator or death, and a 29% reduction in hospitalizations for PrEP users.

“Tenofovir use appeared to offer protection against more severe COVID-19 outcomes, regardless of HIV status,” the researchers concluded.

The analysis included people taking both forms of tenofovir, tenofovir disoproxil fumarate (TDF) and the newer formulation TAF, both in combination with emtricitabine (FTC).

In the related commentary, Julia Del Amo medical doctorAn epidemiologist at the Department of HIV, Sexually Transmitted Diseases, Viral Hepatitis and Tuberculosis Control at the Spanish Ministry of Health, he said previous studies showed a protective effect against TDF/FTC among SARS-CoV-2-infected persons. said it had not shown a protective effect against TAF/FTC.

Protective effects of tenofovir against HIV “are consistently reported with TDF/FTC compared with TAF/FTC and other regimens,” Del Amo writes.

“The protective effect of TDF is biologically plausible,” she writes, “and several in vitro studies suggest that tenofovir partially inhibits the SARS-CoV-2 RNA-dependent RNA polymerase.” It suggests that,” he said.

Still, del Amo noted that the exact mechanism of tenofovir’s action against SARS-CoV-2 is unclear, and despite supporting evidence from animal models and small trials, one of the conclusions put forward is: The department said it was “based on speculation from results obtained in definitive randomized clinical trials.” Not done. “

In addition, del Amo said those taking ART or PrEP “are not a random group of people in the general population,” but rather have HIV or are at increased risk of contracting HIV and are at increased risk of COVID-19. pointed out to be high.

“The question of whether TDF/FTC offers protection against the clinical severity of COVID-19 remains open. Although we have not provided convincing data that there is a significant difference between the two, we have performed joint analyzes of cohorts of a large number of HIV patients from different parts of the world, before and after COVID-19 vaccination, with different ART regimens. , will help disentangle these intriguing connections,” writes Del Amo.

“Collaborative analyzes of PrEP cohorts comparing TAF/FTC and TDF/FTC users could also be very useful. Collaborative studies of cohorts of chronic hepatitis B infections would be similar,” she wrote. “But the definitive answer is [a randomized clinical trial]”

