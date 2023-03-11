Do not postpone your colonoscopy.McLaren Healthcare News







March 10, 2023

Author: Lindsay Ulrich If you could do something right now to lower your cancer risk, would you do it? If you’ve been procrastinating Colonoscopyyou may need to reconsider. Colorectal cancer is the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States. With more individuals developing colorectal cancer at a younger age, the American Cancer Society changed its screening guidelines from age 50 to age 45. “If you’re at average risk, your baseline screening age is currently 45. Jacquelyn Charbel, DO, FACOS, FACSMSU Healthcare Urology Colon and Rectal Surgeons perform procedures at McLaren Greater Lansing“Average risk is for people with no family history of colorectal cancer and no red flag symptoms such as rectal bleeding or changes in bowel habits.” WHO IS AT RISK? Both men and women can get colorectal cancer, but there are some risk factors to consider when talking to your doctor about when to get screened. “Family history is a big thing,” Dr. Charvel said. “If you have a close relative diagnosed with colorectal cancer, he should start screening 10 years earlier than the age at which he was diagnosed.” Other risk factors include: tobacco use

alcohol consumption

high consumption of red meat

people with vitamin D deficiency another study Night shift workers may have an increased risk of cancer, including colorectal cancer, researchers have found. circadian rhythm and melatonin production. screening saves lives There are at-home stool-based screening tests like Cologuard, but Dr. Charbel says they can’t replace a colonoscopy. “Colonoscopy is the gold standard for detection,” said Dr. Charbel. “Not only will colonoscopies be more accurate, but any polyps detected can also be removed during surgery.” get ready There are several ways your doctor can prepare you for a colonoscopy, but it’s important to follow the instructions provided exactly. Talk to your doctor about the specific medications you’re taking to determine the best way to take them before your colonoscopy. Dr. Charbel also recommends eating softer foods for his week before the procedure, avoiding tough meats such as red meat and turkey, and sticky foods such as seeds, nuts, and peanut butter. I’m here. For details and reservations for colorectal cancer screening, click here. To find a primary care provider accepting new patients, click here. For more health and wellness articles, visit click here.

