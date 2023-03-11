Association between childhood autism and cardiometabolic disease

summary: 1 in 44 children are diagnosed with autism, and children with ASD are at increased risk of obesity. Obesity is associated with an increased risk of diabetes and other cardiometabolic diseases, including dyslipidemia. Physicians should monitor children with ASD for signs of cardiometabolic disorders, researchers say.

According to a study conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) from 2009 to 2017, approximately 1 in 44 children ages 3 to 17 were diagnosed with some form of autism spectrum disorder (ASD). I’m here.

Studies demonstrate that children with ASD are at increased risk of obesity, and that obesity is associated with an increased risk of cardiometabolic disorders such as diabetes and dyslipidemia (high levels of cholesterol and fat in the blood). It has been.

However, the question of whether there is a link between autism, cardiometabolic disorders, and obesity remains largely unanswered.

To provide insight into possible associations between ASD and cardiometabolic disease, Chanaka N. Kahatudwa, M.D., and a joint team at Texas Tech University Health Science Center (TTUHSC) and Texas Tech University (TTU) systematically Conducted a review. Meta-analysis using PubMed, Scopus, Web of Science, ProQuest, Embase and Ovid databases.

Their study, “Autism Spectrum Disorders and Cardiometabolic Disorders: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis,” was published in January. JAMA PediatricsJournal of the American Medical Association.

Joint team members include Kahatudwa, Chaturika S. Danasecara, MD, Ph.D., Dominic Ancona, M-PAS, Leticia Cortez, M-PAS, Amy Hu, M-PAS, Christina Lobom-Levitt, and M-PAS. included. Her DMSc at TTUHSC School of Health Professions. Afrina H. Rimu, MD, MS, Drew Payne, DO, and Sarah M. Wakefield, MD, from the TTUHSC School of Medicine. Ann M. Mastergeorge, Ph.D., TTU College of Human Sciences.

For Kahatudwa, the seeds of research were planted shortly after he completed his PhD. Nutritional science with a focus on the neuroscience of obesity. Having worked as a research assistant professor under Mastergeorge, his nationally renowned ASD expert, he was invited by Dr. and held a seminar to discuss neuroscience. of obesity and autism.

“When I searched the literature to prepare my presentation, I found the evidence on the link between obesity and autism very equivocal,” recalls Kahatudwa.

“A robust meta-analysis was needed to address this gap.”

That initial meta-analysis prompted Kahatudwa to investigate further. He explores how his neuroimaging provides insights into the relationship between ASD and obesity, the association of ASD with underweight patients, and recently published research on autism and cardiometabolic risk. I was. His research accelerated after Dana Sekara focused on obesity and metabolic health to pursue his doctorate. In Nutritional Sciences, we participated in collaborations.

In their most recent meta-analysis, Kahatudwa, Dana Sekara, and their collaborators evaluated 34 studies involving 276,173 participants diagnosed with ASD and 7,733,306 participants without. The results showed that ASD was associated with an increased risk of developing diabetes overall, including both type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

A meta-analysis also determined that autism was associated with increased risk of dyslipidemia and heart disease, but no significant increased risk of hypertension or stroke associated with autism. , meta-regression analysis revealed that children with autism had an increased risk of developing diabetes and hypertension compared with adults.

Kahathuduwa said the overall results show an associated increased risk of cardiometabolic disease in patients with ASD and that clinicians should be aware of potential factors including cardiometabolic disease manifestations and their complications in these patients. should be encouraged to monitor more closely.

“We have established links between autism and obesity, and between autism and cardiometabolic diseases, including diabetes and dyslipidemia,” said Kahatudwa.

The results showed that ASD was associated with an increased risk of developing diabetes overall, including both type 1 and type 2 diabetes.image is public domain

“While there are no data to support the conclusion that autism causes these metabolic disorders, we know that children with autism are more likely to develop these metabolic complications and disorders in the future. I think doctors need to evaluate children with autism, be more cautious and perhaps start screening earlier than usual.”

Kahathuduwa also believes the study shows that doctors should think twice before prescribing drugs such as olanzapine, which are well known to have negative metabolic effects on children with autism. increase.

“Our findings should also be an eye-opener to pay attention to the increased risk of developing obesity and metabolic complications for people with autism and parents of children with autism. added Kahathuduwa. “Then you can talk to your doctor about strategies to prevent obesity and metabolic disease.”

Kahathuduwa said the next logical step for the collaborative team would be to produce evidence that supports or refutes causation for the observed associations.

“We have done some work with the ABIDE (Autism Brain Imaging Data Exchange) dataset on how neuroimaging shows correlations between autism and obesity, but much more work is needed. We need it,” said Kahatudwa.

“None of these studies would have been possible without the help of our wonderful mentors, collaborators and students at TTUHSC and TTU. will continue to

texas tech

