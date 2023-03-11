COVID-19 infection, rare risk of acquired hemophilia seen after vaccination





New letter researchers highlight rare possibility of acquired hemophilia A (AHA) after COVID-19 and COVID-19 vaccination. Group publishes findings of thrombosis researchdetailed cases of post-infection and post-vaccination AHA and provided additional insights through a systematic review of available data. “Recently, AHA was diagnosed in COVID-19 patients or after anti-COVID-19 vaccination,” the researchers explained. “These findings are not surprising given the known immune dysregulation after severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection and the association of AHAs and vaccination, especially against influenza and tuberculosis. No, but very interesting.The potential pathophysiological mechanism of vaccine-induced autoimmunity is thought to lie in the activation and molecular mimicry of autoreactive T and B cells.” Through a systematic review of published data between September 2020 and 2022, researchers identified 29 cases of AHA associated with COVID-19 infection or vaccination, the majority (72.4%) of which were It was a detailed case of ADA associated with mRNA vaccination. In these cases, nearly half of the 21 patients experienced development of her AHA after her second dose. In their case report, this group reported a case of a 67-year-old man who had an episode of AHA after being infected with COVID-19 in 2020 and another case a year after receiving his first vaccination against COVID-19. detailed. This man had also had an idiopathic episode 10 years earlier. After an emergency department visit with spontaneous post-vaccination skin and muscle bleeding in the torso and limbs, a repeat examination resulted in a diagnosis of hemophilia A, which was linked to the diagnosis of differentiated liposarcoma. . “Although we cannot rule out an association between AHA development and cancer diagnosis, the cases reported here are exceptional. First COVID-19 followed by vaccination against SARS-CoV-2. Because it later describes for the first time the possibility of double recurrence of AHA, ”commented the researchers. The patient’s symptom onset occurred 3 weeks after the first dose of the mRNA vaccine against COVID-19. After being diagnosed with AHA, his bleeding was successfully treated with recombinant factor VIIa and eradication of the inhibitor with rituximab was initiated. Five weeks after his last dose of rituximab, he achieved complete remission. Data from a systematic review showed that the onset of AHA occurred at a median of 14 (range, 4–90) days after vaccination and at a median of 7 (range, 1–120) days after infection. Complete remission was achieved in 60.7% of cases and mortality was 10.3%, consistent with data from international registries. reference Franchini M, Focosi D. Association of SARS-CoV-2 infection or vaccination with acquired hemophilia A: a case report and literature update. TromblessPublished online December 17, 2022. doi:10.1016/j.thromres.2022.12.010

