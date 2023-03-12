Health
Guide to the COVID-19 Spring Booster 2023
A booster of the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine will be available this spring for people aged 75 and over, residents of nursing homes, and those aged 5 and over who have a weakened immune system.
spring booster qualification
COVID-19 is more serious in older people and people with certain underlying medical conditions. For these reasons, spring boosters of the COVID-19 vaccine are being offered to people over the age of 75, those in nursing homes, and those over the age of 5 with weakened immune systems.
spring booster timing
Appointments should be offered between April and June so that those at highest risk are called first. Boosters will be invited to get about 6 months after their last dose is available from 3 months.
If you turn 75 between April and June, we will encourage you to get vaccinated during the campaign. Don’t wait for your birthday.
vaccines to be used this spring
You will be given a booster dose of a UK-approved vaccine manufactured by Pfizer, Moderna or Sanofi. These vaccines have been updated from the original vaccine and target different COVID-19 variants. For very few people, a doctor may recommend another vaccine product.
These updated vaccines are highly protective and provide slightly higher levels of antibodies to the new COVID-19 strain (Omicron) than vaccines you may have received before.
The Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunization (JCVI) concluded that all of these vaccines are available and that vaccination should not be delayed in favor of another.
Sanofi vaccines contain adjuvants, chemicals used to improve the immune response to viruses. This vaccine is only offered to older people who may respond poorly to the vaccine. Adjuvants in the COVID-19 vaccine are similar to those used in routine flu vaccines for those 65 and older. His website on the NHS has more information. About vaccine ingredients.
Accept the vaccinations offered as soon as possible. The right vaccine will be provided at the right time.
You are invited to a booster. Your GP will provide the vaccine, or you can make an appointment by: NHS app for apple again Android.
you can also find Nearest walk-in vaccination site. From the NHS website.
Those who cannot accept the Spring Booster offer
Few people shouldn’t have this booster. Talk to your doctor if you had a severe reaction to a previous vaccination.
side effects
common side effects
As with previous doses, common side effects are the same for all COVID-19 vaccines, including the latest vaccine in use this spring, and include:
- Pain, heaviness and tenderness in the arm where the injection was given – this tends to be worst a day or two after the vaccination.
- fatigue
- headache
- general aches or mild flu-like symptoms
To help you feel better, you can rest and take paracetamol according to the dosage advice on the package.
Post-vaccination symptoms usually last for less than a week. If your symptoms appear to be worsening or if you are concerned please call NHS 111, send a text message or call 18001 111.
serious side effects
Cases of heart inflammation (called myocarditis or pericarditis) have been reported very rarely after both Pfizer and Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines. These cases are predominantly young men and occur within days after vaccination. Most of the affected people felt better after rest and simple treatment and recovered quickly.
If you develop any of the following symptoms after vaccination, you should see a doctor immediately:
- chest pain
- difficulty breathing
- heart pounding, pounding, pounding
If you have had serious side effects after a previous dose, you may be advised to avoid or delay further vaccinations. You should discuss this with your doctor or specialist.
Reporting side effects
You can report suspected side effects of vaccines and medicines through the Yellow Card scheme.
- online yellow card scheme
- By downloading and using the Yellow Card App, apple again android
- Call the Yellow Card Scheme on 0800 731 6789 (9am to 5pm)
If you feel unwell on the day of the booster vaccination
If you are unwell, wait until you are well before getting vaccinated. Do not attend the appointment if you have a fever or think you may infect others.
You can still catch COVID-19 after using a booster
A COVID-19 booster will reduce your chances of getting seriously ill from COVID-19 this spring and summer. It may take several days for your body to build additional protection from the boosters.As with all drugs, no vaccine is completely effective. He may get COVID-19 even if he is vaccinated, but the infection is not that serious.
catch up on forgetting to drink
If you have not yet received either of the first two doses of the vaccine (or the third dose if your immune system is weakened), you should get one as soon as possible.
If you qualify and missed a previous booster, you’ll need to take it to catch up this spring.
Waiting for you after vaccination
It is recommended to wait 15 minutes after vaccination if you have a history of allergies or had a reaction immediately after your last vaccination. Please be sure to tell your vaccination doctor.
Further information
For more information, see our COVID-19 guide below.
Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare Products Regulatory Authority (Mara) motsu Detailed information on various vaccines From Pfizer, Moderna, Sanofi, including possible side effects.
Order or Download Prints
A paper copy of this leaflet is available free of charge. pre order again download.
Translated versions of this leaflet and other formats will soon be available for order or download free of charge.
|
