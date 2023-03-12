Cordyceps fungus lurk in Portland food and drink











One of the many disturbing scenes in the HBO series Last of UsA professor of fungi, wearing a fully enclosed protective suit with a breathing apparatus, opens the corpse’s mouth and carefully reaches in with pliers. A bundle of cordyceps fungus appears and spreads out like a tentacle. Pliers rattle on the floor and she rushes out of the room, but the cordyceps continue to snake out of the deceased’s mouth.

of Last of UsAs far back as 1968, scientists warned that global warming could cause fungi to adapt, transforming from poikilotherms to warm-blooded animals, leading to a global crisis. In fact, Cordyceps crumbled society within hours of a professor cutting into a Cordyceps-infected body in 2003. fatally biting and infecting humans. This is more than just a pandemic. It’s a complete apocalypse.

Cordyceps are real and don’t function as well as they do in the show, but are actually parasitic fungi and have the ability to take over the bodies and minds of insects. Infected insects (usually ants) are propelled by the fungus to climb the branches and eventually the fungus consumes body tissue and dies.Mushroom-like growths protrude from the corpse, and mushroom spores rain down, infecting the innocent ants underneath.Luckily it works Cordyceps is very unlikely to evolve to infect humansEven if we do manage to survive at human body temperature, our nervous systems are so different from insects that Cordyceps mind control is pretty implausible.

But in the real world, Cordyceps is an ally, not an enemy. Cordyceps wild species, cordycepshas been used for centuries for its numerous health benefits, including reducing inflammation, helping the body utilize oxygen during training, slowing tumor growth, and even acting as an aphrodisiac. It has been highly valued in traditional Chinese medicine.





“In North America, there is a common mushroom phobia. There are a lot of headlines about death cap mushrooms and the destruction of angels,” said Trevor Huebert, founder of the Tigard-based mushroom grower. increase. bridgetown mushroom“We’re trying to rewrite that story.” mama bird, Kim Jong-Grillin, and Grand Central Bakery. It also grows tonic mushrooms such as reishi, lion’s mane and cordyceps, which are sold in dried or tincture form.

Cordyceps grown in Bridgetown military cordycepsIt contains more of the two beneficial ingredients found in: adenosine and cordycepin. cordycepsFortunately, unlike cordyceps, military cordyceps You don’t have to turn an insect into a zombie to grow. Instead, it can be grown in beds of brown rice, which are rich in nutrients similar to those found in insects, such as B vitamins, minerals, and calcium. will set into an orange cake. Between 40 and 90 days, the cordyceps fruiting bodies are ready for harvest. They can be cooked fresh for cooking, made into dried or fresh teas, or dried and turned into tinctures.

Hubert uses fresh cordyceps to make tea. “It’s a very tangible experience,” he says. “It makes me feel like I’m high on cordyceps. It gives me a real sense of mental clarity and makes breathing really easy. He also takes cordyceps in tea or coffee to reduce stress. or take a tincture under the tongue to help with muscle recovery or put it in a smoothie.











A few days ago I stopped by best friend cafe, smoothie bar and coffee shop, try Carmela Soprano Latte. Made with coconut caramel, a double shot of espresso, milk of your choice, and organic cordyceps powder. Co-owner Margaux Müller says, “We did a little bit of recipe testing to see what tasted best in homemade caramel. Cordyceps conveyed that flavor very well.” says. “It’s creamy and malty, too, and goes great with coffee.” It didn’t taste overly mushroomy—a hint of butter, a hint of earth, and a touch of chicory-like bitterness. But when I got home, I sat down, full of energy, clear-headed, picked up my guitar, and wrote him one of the best songs I’ve ever written in just one hour. I have written.

But for some, just the cordyceps flavor is a big draw. Vietnamese Tasting Menu Sensation BerluHe first tasted them at Angler, a Michelin-starred restaurant in San Francisco, grilled and served with chicken broth. “Not only is it rustic, but it has a unique sweetness when cooked, so it’s very good for grilling,” he says. At Berlu, he has his own twist on the Cordyceps dish. He serves grilled and caramelized lobster soup topped with fresh chrysanthemum leaves. Tasting He was last spotted on his menu in November. He plans to add it to the menu again soon.

Portland is a city that loves mushrooms. Knowing where to collect good mushrooms is one of the best social currencies here. Psilocybin therapy is on the cusp of statewide launchI can’t help but cringe at scenes of cordyceps tendrils sliding around fingers and growing out of human heads. Last of Usbut fortunately, it’s a fictional world.

“I, Last of Us Is it causing more mycophobia or more desire to explore? [fungi]’ says Hubert. “We should not be afraid of these things. They are here to teach us how to have healthier bodies and how to live in harmony with nature.”