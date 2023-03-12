New urine test can detect bladder cancer up to 12 years before diagnosis: study

A simple urine test may be able to detect bladder cancer years before symptoms appear due to genetic danger signals, according to new research.

Using only urine samples, an international team was able to predict the most common type of bladder cancer by 12 years before diagnosis by searching for specific genetic mutations.

The results of the study, presented Friday at the European Urological Association’s annual meeting in Milan, could revolutionize how bladder cancer is diagnosed, researchers say.

“Bladder cancer diagnosis relies on expensive and invasive procedures such as cystoscopy, which involves inserting a camera into the bladder. Explained in press release.

“If we had a simpler urine test that could accurately diagnose and even predict the likelihood of cancer years in advance, we would find more cancers at an early stage and avoid unwanted cancers in healthy patients.” You can avoid cystoscopy.”

Bladder cancer is one of the most common cancers. According to the Canadian Cancer Society’s estimates for 2022, approximately 13,300 Canadians will be diagnosed with bladder cancer and approximately 2,500 will die from it each year.

They may also have subtle or delayed symptoms, or they may go years without symptoms.of most common symptoms Hematuria.

For this new study, researchers started with a urine test called the UroAmp test, developed by Convergent Genomics, a spin-off company of Oregon Health and Science University. Mutations in 60 genes can be identified.

By reviewing previous studies that looked at which genetic mutations are often present in patients with bladder cancer, researchers were able to focus on mutations in just 10 genes as the most important ones to search for. was completed.

To test whether the newly identified urinalysis can actually predict cancer, researchers utilized samples from the Golestan cohort study. This is a census conducted by the Tehran Medical University that tracks the health status of about 50,000 adults. over ten years.

Participants were recruited into the cohort between 2004 and 2008, provided a urine sample as part of the baseline assessment, and then returned to annual follow-up to follow their health status over time.

In this new study, researchers ran a urinalysis on these urine samples and looked at follow-up data to see if any participants later developed bladder cancer.

Forty participants had developed bladder cancer at some point since enrolling in the cohort, and researchers were able to test urine samples from 29 of them.

Of these 29 participants, 19 (66%) were able to predict future bladder cancer.

Of the 10 people who developed bladder cancer but had a negative urine test, none were diagnosed within six years of providing a urine sample.

The researchers also tested the urine of 98 people who had never had bladder cancer to see how they assessed who would not develop cancer in the next 10 years. The test was exactly negative in his 94 of these participants, giving him 96% accuracy on this section of the test.

The researchers also tested the new urine test using samples from 70 bladder cancer patients and 96 bladder cancer-free controls provided by Massachusetts General Hospital and Ohio State University. .

These samples, unlike the previous ones, were collected just before the patient was diagnosed with cancer, and some were collected on the same day they received that diagnosis.

The specific mutation that the researchers identified as indicative of bladder cancer was not found in 90 of the 96 control patients, but was found in urine samples from 50 of the 70 bladder cancer patients. rice field.

Le Calvez-Kelm says: “Our results were consistent between her two very different groups of individuals with known risk factors for undergoing cystoscopy and individuals who were assumed to be healthy.

“If the results are replicated in larger cohorts, urinalysis for these mutations will allow routine screening of high-risk groups, such as smokers and those exposed to known bladder carcinogens through their work. There is a possibility.

Although the test does not yet provide perfect accuracy, seeing such promising results with a very simple, non-invasive test is very promising for the future prospects of bladder cancer diagnosis. Researchers say it is.

Dr. Joost Boormans, a urologist at the Erasmus University Medical Center in Rotterdam, said, “Simple urinalysis is not only much easier for patients to undergo than invasive procedures and scans, it also costs less for medical services. I would.”