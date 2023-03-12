



Research teams from Brigham and Women’s Hospital (BWH) and Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), founding members of Mass General Brigham, Clostridioides difficile Rapidly colonizes the intestine. The findings identify ways to better prevent and treat the most common causes of antibiotic-associated diarrhea and healthcare-associated infections (HAIs). The team’s approach is important in understanding broader aspects of microbial metabolism, such as response to antibiotics and production of key metabolites.Result is nature chemical biology.

“It was thought impossible to investigate the real-time metabolism of microbes that grow only in an oxygen-free environment,” said co-corresponding author and director of the Massachusetts Center for Host Microbiome, BWH. said Lynn Bry, M.D., Ph.D., Associate Medical Director of Pathology. She is Associate Professor of Pathology at Harvard Medical School. “Here we showed that it can be done to fight it’s difficult infectious diseases – and has findings applicable to clinical medicine. “ “it’s difficult It is the leading cause of nosocomial infections and the leading cause of antibiotic-associated diarrhea. Understanding its metabolic mechanisms at the cellular level may aid in the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases,” said co-lead author and Associate Biophysicist in Pathology and Radiology at MGH, Harvard Medical School. says Leo L. Cheng, Ph.D., associate professor of radiology at it’s difficult It is an obligatory anaerobic species of bacteria and does not replicate in the presence of oxygen gas. it’s difficult It causes infection by releasing toxins that allow pathogens to obtain nutrients from damaged intestinal tissue.understand how it’s difficult Colonizing the gut while metabolizing nutrients may be useful in new approaches to prevent and treat infections. To complete the study, Bry and Cheng, faculty members of the recently established Mass General Brigham Pathology Program, used a technique called high-resolution magic-angle spinning nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy (HRMAS NMR) to study anaerobic conditions. studied the real-time metabolism of living cells in The team incorporated computational prediction to detect metabolic changes it’s difficult Due to reduced nutrient availability, we developed an approach to simultaneously track carbon and nitrogen fluxes through anaerobic metabolism.How did researchers identify it’s difficult It activates metabolism by fermenting amino acids before engaging in pathways that ferment simple sugars such as glucose. They found that key pathways converge at a metabolic integration point to produce the amino acid alanine, effectively promoting bacterial growth. Findings in this study identify new targets for small-molecule drugs to counteract it’s difficult Provides a novel approach to rapidly define colonization and infection in the gut and to rapidly define microbial metabolism for other applications such as antibiotic development and production of economically and therapeutically important metabolites To do. Co-authors on this study include Aidan Pavao, Brintha Girinathan, Johann Peltier, Pamela Altamirano Silva, Bruno Dupuy, Isabella H. Muti, and Craig Malloy. This work was supported by the National Institutes of Health, the BWH Precision Medicine Institute, the Presidential Scholarship Award, the MGH AA Martinos Center for Biomedical Imaging, and the Massachusetts Center for Life Sciences.

