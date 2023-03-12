Try Intermittent Fasting for Heart Health and Other Benefits





Well, the world has given in to this new fad of losing weight and calories: intermittent fasting! People find it easier to stick to this method of fasting than traditional fasting. You can follow a type diet and still not feel deprived. What if a healthy heart had more to do with the timing of meals compared to the number of calories? It helps improve the way your body responds to a hormone called insulin. It is this insulin that balances blood sugar levels in the body. By controlling cholesterol and blood sugar levels, you can reduce your risk of weight gain and diabetes, two major contributors to heart disease. Health Shots reached out to nutritionist Avni Kaul to understand the role of intermittent fasting. heart health. What is intermittent fasting? “Intermittent fasting only limits the times you eat. Meal times vary between 10am-7pm, 11am-8pm, and 8am-8pm. , mostly fasting for 12 hours,” says Kaul. Intermittent fasting usually shows best results when the sun goes down (between 6pm and 8pm), allowing your body to recover in rest mode.know best How to Practice Intermittent Fasting. Although intermittent fasting continues to be the predominant diet trend, according to science, this type of dietary procedure has been shown to enhance cardiovascular health. Large randomized studies showing a positive relationship with stroke, stroke, or coronary artery disease are still lacking. There are studies suggesting that it decreases. This way of eating is known to lower blood pressure and cholesterol, and improve diabetes and inflammation. Also read: Intermittent Fasting: Avoid These Drinks If You’re On This Weight Loss Diet If you want to give intermittent fasting When I try it, I get: * Start slowly with a 12 hour fast.

* Get your day off with protein, fat and fiber.

*Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

*Please refrain from participating if you are pregnant, nursing, underweight, have diabetes, or are under the age of 18. Any method that can incorporate healthy nutrients and food choices that is feasible is useful. , suggesting that it may be beneficial in the long term. That said, there’s not a lot of research and research done yet, so it’s a good idea to consult a nutritionist before embarking on an intermittent fasting diet plan. Other benefits of intermittent fasting Other benefits of intermittent fasting include helping with weight loss, reducing the risk of type 2 diabetes, improving heart and brain health, and reducing the risk of cancer. It also helps improve endurance. However, you should start under supervision while weighing all the pros and cons of your body.

