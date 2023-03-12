why is it good for weight loss





Emerging evidence suggests that spreading small portions of food on your plate can make you more likely to eat less. A study conducted by scientists from Shaanxi Normal University in China found that this technique tricks people into thinking they are consuming more food and subconsciously makes them feel full faster, thus helping people lose weight. It has been found to help reduce According to researchers, portion size is the biggest factor that influences how much food an individual eats. During the trial, 34 participants were shown 60 different images. chocolateevery photo presents the confection in different ways. The results show that the majority of the study cohort thought they had more chocolate when it was split into multiple pieces. The author states: The findings may offer advice for reducing the risk of overeating. “The results provide practical guidance for reducing consumption in order to reduce the risk of people unknowingly overeating.” The unconscious belief that there is more food in smaller cuts is called contour integration. It’s a phenomenon that triggers people to incorporate space around their meals as part of their diet, researchers say. A previous study by a professor at the University of Oxford showed that the “red plate” trick can also help you lose weight. Dr. Charles Spence believes that eating a red plate can trick your brain into eating less, which can be a good way to lose weight. The NHS spends £6.1bn on obesity-related conditions each year, rising to nearly £10bn a year by 2050. The study was published in a journal food quality and taste

