I use my cancer diagnosis to help others





I didn’t know what type of cancer I had until I was diagnosed with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia in January 2019. I felt like something was going wrong with my body that I didn’t understand, so I made an appointment with a nurse practitioner. I made an appointment to see an oncologist. I went to two doctors before finding a specialist who understood my case. Sometimes I feel like I’m not being listened to and I feel like I have to explain myself. I took a wait and see approach for about a year and a half and am now in therapy. I can. Treatment also causes other side effects that I have to manage, such as fatigue, an emotional roller coaster, a feeling that I will never be the same as before my diagnosis, and anxiety about whether my family and friends will understand and help me. increase. . I now understand that all cancers are similar in that you have to have your voice heard through many consultations and treatments. Never stop being your own advocate. Do research, talk to others with the same diagnosis, and read articles about different cases. get a second opinion. People with cancer diagnoses follow different paths, but they can learn from each other. No story or cure is the same for everyone, but we all have stories. I want other patients to know that they are not alone. When I asked cancer survivors and caregivers questions, I found that they were happy to share their experiences. I feel comfortable asking questions that help validate how I’m thinking and how I’m feeling, and I know I’m not alone. I am using my cancer journey to help others. I speak at events, volunteer, promote America’s Cancer Path to Recovery, and help host Health for Nutrition for cancer support communities in my area. It’s hard for me to share my experiences and thoughts, but I know I helped make someone’s journey better and easier.

This post was written and submitted by Hope Kasr. This article reflects the views of Hope Kasr, not CURE®. Also, this is not intended to be medical advice. For cancer updates, research and education news, don’t forget SUBSCRIBE TO THE CURE® NEWSLETTER HERE.

