COVID: How Different Subspecies Affected Canadian Children
A new study of more than 1,400 Canadian children with COVID-19 found that fever and cough were more strongly associated with the Omicron and Delta variants, but were more likely to be hospitalized or in the intensive care unit. Serious consequences such as moving to were still present in all variants.
The fact that rates of hospitalization and transfers to intensive care remain stable across later subspecies may indicate that the virus is not becoming milder when it comes to children. researchers said.
“Unlike adults, children do not appear to be severely affected by the novel variant, and understanding the clinical manifestations of COVID-19 in children is necessary to design treatment trials in this population. ‘” the researcher wrote in the study.
The question of how severe the various subspecies are and how they appear differently between populations is what researchers have been posing for the pandemic as a whole.
The new study, published Thursday, found that Peer-reviewed journal JAMA Network Openresearchers wanted to investigate whether children experienced different symptoms depending on which variant of COVID-19 they were infected with.
They examined 7,272 children who attended one of 14 pediatric emergency departments between August 2020 and February 2022 and were tested for COVID-19.
About 1,440 people tested positive for the virus. Just over half (55%) were boys, with a median age of 2 years.
It is known that different subspecies tend to have different effects on the body. Previous studies have noted that the Omicron subspecies tends to infect the upper respiratory tract more easily than other subspecies.
However, not many studies have observed this effect in children.
The study found that both Delta and Omicron were associated with higher levels of fever and cough compared to the original strain of COVID-19.
In terms of which part of the body is most affected, upper respiratory tract symptoms were associated with Delta infections, and lower respiratory tract symptoms were associated with Omicron infections.
Children infected with Omicron were also more likely to develop systemic symptoms beyond just respiratory symptoms. A child infected with the alpha variant had the lowest number of individual her COVID-19 symptoms.
Despite differences in symptoms caused by individual variants, there were no clear differences in the proportion of children admitted to hospital or intensive care units.
However, Omicron-infected children were more likely to undergo additional emergency room visits compared to Delta-infected children.
Omicron patients were also more likely to have chest radiographs, receive intravenous fluids during hospitalization, and receive corticosteroid treatment.
“Although some reports describe omicron as being responsible for less severe disease than previous subspecies, especially in adults, children infected with omicron receive more interventions and are more susceptible to ED. “Our findings are in line with other pediatric studies reporting higher rates of hospitalization for children in the Omicron stage,” the researchers wrote. It is not unique because it is proprietary.”
All 14 Canadian pediatric emergency departments from which data were extracted are part of the Pediatric Emergency Research Canada Network.
All patients included in the study were contacted by phone at a median of 2 days after the emergency department visit to collect demographic, clinical or epidemiologic data, and data on comorbidities .
The researchers also followed up on 1,224 participants two weeks later to see how the cases developed. provided data on whether they were vaccinated, but only 8% received at least one dose.
Regarding the most common individual symptoms, 75% of the cohort had fever, 56% had cough, and 53% had runny nose.
Infection with the alpha variant resulted in the lowest number of symptoms considered to be the ‘core’ symptoms of COVID-19. Fever, cough, and loss of taste and smell. Her 89% children of all participants experienced at least one of these three symptoms, which were most common in his Omicron patients.
The Alpha variant also had the lowest percentage of patients with drowsiness, pink eyes, mouth changes, runny nose or sore throat as symptoms.
Delta infection had the highest proportion of patients with pink eyes and cough as symptoms, with 61% of Delta patients experiencing cough.
The researchers noted that the proportion of children experiencing severe illness was lower than that measured in previous studies, which suggests that some emergency department visits included in this study were affected by COVID-19. -19 said it was intended to be tested and may have been caused by not being stimulated with serious illness.
This study is also limited by the fact that only one-third of the cohort underwent variant testing to confirm which variant a patient carried. All other variant designations were determined by the variant that was prevalent in the region at the time the patient was infected with the virus, and thus the data may be erroneous. The majority of patients with alpha and delta had test-confirmed variants.
