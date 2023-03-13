Genetic Study of Endometriosis Reveals Clues to Better Treatment – UQ News





Researchers at the University of Queensland have discovered new data on variants that increase the risk of the disease, contributing to the largest genetic study of endometriosis yet. The study found that genetic risk factors for endometriosis were also associated with other chronic pain types such as migraines, back pain, and multi-site pain. Dr. Sally Mortlock and Professor Grant Montgomery From UQ Institute for Molecular Life Science In collaboration with researchers at the University of Oxford and 24 teams around the world, we compared the DNA codes of over 60,000 women with endometriosis and 700,000 women without the disease. “Although very little is known about the causes of endometriosis, studying its genetics can provide clues to the biological processes underlying its onset and progression,” said Dr. Mortlock. increase. “Before this study, there were 17 gene regions associated with endometriosis, but now there are 42 regions with richer data. “This means we can look at what the genes in these regions are doing and find new drug targets that could lead to new treatments.” Endometriosis is a severe inflammatory condition caused by the growth of endometrial-like tissue outside the uterus. It affects 1 in 9 women of childbearing age, or 190 million women worldwide, and can cause persistent and severe pelvic pain, fatigue, depression, anxiety and infertility. Professor Montgomery, who has studied the genetics of endometriosis for more than 20 years, says the study is an important step towards improving treatment and diagnosis. “It used to take eight to 10 years to diagnose endometriosis, but having more detailed genetic data will allow us to speed up the process,” said Professor Montgomery. Dr. Mortlock said the common genetic basis of endometriosis and other seemingly unrelated types of pain may indicate “sensitization” of the central nervous system. “This makes people who suffer from chronic pain more susceptible to other types of pain,” says Dr. Mortlock. This discovery opens new avenues for the treatment of endometriosis. “In some cases, it may be necessary to design a pain therapy rather than a hormonal treatment,” says Dr. Mortlock. The study was led by Prof. Krina Zondervan and Dr. Nilufer Rahmioglu at the University of Oxford and included data from the UK Biobank and 23andMe. UK Biobank is a large biomedical database and research resource containing anonymized genetic, lifestyle and health information from 500,000 participants in the UK. The UK Biobank database contains blood samples, heart and brain scans, and genetic data from volunteer participants and is accessible worldwide by accredited researchers conducting health-related research for the public good. can. This research natural genetics. media: IMB Communications, [email protected]+61 457 576 843.

