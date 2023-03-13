How middle-aged lifestyle choices can reduce dementia risk

Australian Grand Prix Dr. Ginny Mansberg I am interested in unlocking the mysteries of health and well-being in middle age and beyond.

She said there are some simple steps that may help people in their 40s and 50s to mitigate cognitive decline as they age.

Dr. Mansberg is the author of a best-selling book, The M word, how to stay healthy during menopause She is a co-founder of the Asia-Pacific HPV Coalition.



photograph: murdock books

She has a particular interest in women’s health, saying that women are overrepresented in dementia statistics.

her latest book save your brain It includes strategies aimed at arresting or preventing cognitive impairment.

A good place to start is to take a closer look at blood pressure, she says. nine o’clock to noon.

“The numbers we tell people are fine for their hearts and kidneys, but we’ve found they’re fine for their brains. Only that top number matters. I’m really particular about the numbers.”

And the number at the top, the only number that counts, should be around 120, she says.

“In other words, most of us have too high blood pressure. In fact, reducing it to up to 120 can reduce the risk of dementia by up to 30%.

“Isn’t that an insane statistic? We’ve actually done studies on hundreds of thousands of people, and there’s data on how much the risk of dementia has decreased.”

If you’re one of those people with high blood pressure and you’re on the drug, take a higher dose, she says. should be

“The metaphor I always use is like the plumbing under the house.

“But the pipes develop small cracks, and various metals build up inside the pipes. And over time, they block. And in 10 to 15 years, you have $20,000 of plumbing in your house.” You can have an accident, it’s the same thing as straining the pipes that are arteries, exactly the same thing.”

That means the brain is getting less and less nourished over time, she says.

“If you’re constantly giving your brain a low level of starvation, that’s what causes brain inflammation, and all of this can actually cause brain damage, but it’s a slow burn. 40s 50s” That’s why you need to do this in the 60’s.

Mental health, she says, is also an important midlife issue that should be addressed rather than swept under the carpet.

“When you put someone with depression in an MRI machine and look at the parts of their brain that control and encode memory and even personality, they start to shrink. What we now know is one of these changes. It means that depression, especially in middle age, can become permanent.”

It’s not just about how you feel now, she says, it’s important for your brain in the future.

“And I don’t mean just go and get treatment, I really mean taking antidepressants if the depression is serious enough, and actually the more serious forms. causes more brain damage, but there are still too many people who won.

“This is my request to all of you. If you find someone experiencing depression, please urge them to seek help to actually help rebuild the brain. Antidepressants.” Medicines can be thought of as brain-building drugs.

A component of good cognitive health in the future is hearing, she says.

“The link between hearing loss and dementia is insane, but so is how you get hearing aids. It’s hard to find, and some of the cheap ones are a little ugly.

“But they will save your brain. I think I will save you.

“There is such an association between hearing aid use and reduced dementia. In fact, it is surprising.”

Sleep is especially important in middle age, and women especially suffer from insomnia.

Sleep deprivation in middle age increases the risk of dementia later in life, she says, so getting your sleep in order is especially important during menopause.

“We know the damage that hot flashes do to the brain and heart. We know that depression, and of course middle age, is the time in a woman’s lifetime when she’s at the highest risk of depression and suicide.

“And we know the effects of insomnia are often accompanied by mild depression and hot flashes. We know what it does to your life. Go get help.” If your doctor isn’t listening to you or doesn’t want to talk about midlife, find someone to talk to about it.”