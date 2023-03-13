





Your request could not be processed. Please try again later.If this issue persists, please contact us [email protected] . back to helio Taking Ozempic off-label can result in a side effect called “Ozempic face drops.” Konstantin Vashkevich M.D. Private facial plastic surgeon in New York. “This is a reduction in facial volume that leads to sagging and sagging of the face,” Vashkevich, who is also a clinical assistant professor at Montefiore Medical Center, told Healio.

Ozempic (semaglutide, Novo Nordisk)Glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist Approved by FDA in 2017 Improves glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes. In a related clinical trial, once-weekly Ozempic also produced statistically significant weight loss. Konstantin Vashkevich

“Semaglutide is a GLP-1 agonist, meaning it is involved in something called gastric emptying,” Vasyukevich said. “This means individuals stay fuller for longer because hormones slow the rate at which the stomach empties food.” The drug’s association with weight loss has recently resulted in doctors prescribing Ozempic off-label to patients. According to Vasyukevich, the rapid weight loss the drug causes in these patients is responsible for “Ozempic’s facial decline.” “Anyone prescribing Ozempic is advised to inform patients that they may develop sagging or sagging of the soft tissues of the face. This face drop is most noticeable on the chin, neck, chin, and lower face area, with full effect occurring within about eight weeks. It is caused by the loss of skin elasticity when time is not given to the body. The American Academy of Dermatology now recommends using dermal fillers to restore facial fullness. , which may include a face or neck lift. “There’s really no such thing as a right amount of time to contract your body. If you’ve lost a significant amount of weight, the stretch tissue may not be able to return to its original contour,” says Vasyukevich. says. “So weight loss, whether through medication, diet, or surgery, can cause excessive sagging or ‘facial sagging’.” is a good way to help protect your skin. As for patients considering taking Ozempic for weight loss, Vasyukevich said doctors should be consulted. “Weight loss is not a cosmetic issue, it’s a health issue, so follow your doctor’s advice,” explains Vasyukevich. “In the mind of a doctor, health definitely takes precedence over physical appearance.” References: For more information: Konstantin Vashkevich M.D. Please contact [email protected]

