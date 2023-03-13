A higher risk of developing glaucoma is associated with a faster rate of GCIPL thinning





The faster the rate of ganglion cell/inner plexiform layer (GCIPL) and peripapillary retinal nerve fiber layer (cpRNFL) thinning, the higher the risk of developing it. peripheral glaucoma For eyes suspected of having glaucoma in new research.1 Researchers at the Shiley Institute of Eye Research noted that GCIPL thinning was twice as rapid in eyes with suspected glaucoma that developed peripheral glaucoma compared with eyes that did not, highlighting the greater importance of evaluation in clinical practice. suggests high. A research team led by Robert N. Weinreb, M.D., of the University of California, San Diego, said, “It is clinically important to diagnose periocular glaucoma and prevent disease progression with appropriate treatment.” said. . Glaucoma damage to the macula can occur in the early stages of glaucoma, highlighting the importance of damage assessment for both diagnosis and monitoring. Previous findings by Weinreb and his colleagues showed an association between faster thinning of his cpRNFL in suspected glaucomatous eyes and an increased risk of glaucomatous visual field defects. In the current longitudinal cohort study, in December 2021, data will be collected from patients with suspected glaucoma enrolled in the USCD-based Glaucoma Diagnostic Study (DIGS) and the Multicenter African Descent and Glaucoma Evaluation Study (ADATES). I was. Based on this data, this study sought to predict the probability of developing glaucoma using the rate of change measured by optical coherence tomography (OCT). To be considered probable for glaucoma, there had to be elevated intraocular pressure (≥22 mm Hg) or a glaucoma-appearing optic nerve head, and no recurrent glaucoma visual field damage was present . The eyes also had to undergo ≥2 years of follow-up with ≥3 macular SD-OCT scans. rice field. In the analysis, a linear mixed-effects model compared rates of change in global, minimal, and sectoral GCIPL between eyes with peripheral glaucoma and those with suspected glaucoma that did not. A joint longitudinal survival analysis was used to investigate the association between GCIPL thickness measurements and the development of peripheral glaucoma. A total of 658 eyes with suspected glaucoma were enrolled in this study from 462 patients with a mean of 5.5 OCT imaging exams and a mean follow-up of 3.2 years. Of the study population, 153 eyes (117 patients, 23%) developed peripheral glaucoma during follow-up. The researchers found that the rate of GCIPL thinning was significantly faster in suspected glaucoma eyes that developed peripheral glaucoma globally and across most disciplines. Comparing eyes that did not develop probable glaucoma with eyes that developed visual field glaucoma, the data show a mean rate of GCIPL thinning of -0.66 μm/y (95% CI, -0.91 to -0.40) and -1.28 μm/y (95% CI). CI, -1.65 to -0.90), respectively (difference, –0.62 μm/y; 95% CI, -1.07 to –0.16; P. = .02). Joint longitudinal survival model results show that each 1 μm/y increase in minimal GCIPL velocity is associated with a 2.4-fold increased risk of developing visual field glaucoma, and each 1 μm/y increase in velocity is associated with a 1.9-fold increase in risk. It was found to be significantly related to global cpRNFL thinning (HR, 2.4; 95% CI, 1.8 to 3.2, and HR, 1.99; 95% CI, 1.76 to 2.22; P.< .001). Among the covariates of interest, African-American race, male sex, 1 dB higher baseline visual field pattern standard deviation, and 1 mm Hg higher mean IOP during follow-up each correlated with the risk of developing peripheral glaucoma. was associated with high The researchers found that the mean follow-up time in eyes that developed peripheral glaucoma was significantly longer compared to eyes that did not develop peripheral glaucoma, suggesting that this group has sufficient data to effectively describe the course of the disease. Note that it means that there is “Possible glaucoma eyes that developed visual field glaucoma had significantly higher numbers of IOP-lowering medications than eyes that did not develop visual field glaucoma,” they wrote. Despite receiving extensive treatment, the group of eyes with suspected glaucoma still developed peripheral glaucoma with adequate follow-up time.” References Mohammadzadeh V, Moghimi S, Nishida T, et al. Association between the rate of ganglion cell and inner reticular thinning and the development of glaucoma in eyes with suspected glaucoma. JAMA Ophthalmology. Published online March 2, 2023. doi:10.1001/jamaophthalmol.2023.0005

