Rising incidence of colorectal cancer among young people underlies lobbying





WASHINGTON – As colorectal cancer cases continue to rise among young people, advocates are flocking to Washington, DC to lobby lawmakers to increase federal funding for research into the disease. Some experts predict that by 2030 colorectal cancer will be the leading cause of death for people under the age of 50. blue flag On the ground to symbolize the spikes of the case. of CDC describes colorectal cancer as “a disease in which cells in the colon or rectum grow out of control.”sometimes called Colorectal cancer, For short. The colon is the large intestine or large intestine. The rectum is the passageway that connects the colon and the anus. ” Advocates remind young people that they should talk to their doctor about getting screened. On Tuesday, a lobby group is scheduled to head to the Capitol to meet with individual lawmakers and urge them to take action. Click here for more information on colorectal cancer screening here Read more about rising cases among young people here Wesley Hensel is one of the survivors who attended a rally near the Washington Monument on Monday. He was diagnosed at his 34th year. He has been cancer free for nearly his four years. “It can happen to anyone and it’s something we need to be vigilant about. This is preventable and that’s why we’re here to tell people that getting screened can save lives.” ‘he said. Hansel attended the rally with his friend Jennifer Gunther. She repeated his warning. “My husband was also diagnosed in 2012 at age 34, fought the disease for six years, died in 2018 at age 40, and has a son who turns 23 tomorrow and will impact young people by 2030. There are statistics that say,” she said. Experts still don’t know why cases are on the rise among young people. Calling for more funding for research, supporters stressed that Congress had recently lost one of their own to the disease. representative Donald McKeechin Originally from Virginia, he passed away last November. March is Colon Cancer Awareness Month. of American Cancer Society It is estimated that more than 153,000 people will be diagnosed this year. More than 52,000 of them could die from colorectal cancer. Copyright 2023 Gray DC. all rights reserved.

