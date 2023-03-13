A good night’s sleep can boost the response to vaccination

Share on Pinterest Researchers say good sleep habits can boost the body’s ability to produce antibodies. Tatiana GL / Getty Images Researchers say healthy sleep habits can boost the body’s immune response to vaccinations.

They say that’s because restful sleep helps the body produce the antibodies it needs to ward off infections. .

. Experts say there are many ways to get a good night’s sleep, from establishing a consistent bedtime routine to avoiding caffeine at night to limiting screen time at night. That’s it. It’s easy to intuitively understand why a good night’s sleep is so important. The difference between a restful night and a restless night is usually felt the next day. And over time, the cumulative risk of sleepless nights increases the risk of many sleep disorders. health complications From declining mental health to type 2 diabetes. A new meta-analysis found another reason to get enough sleep. Researchers say people who get more sleep at night produce more antibodies that help boost the effectiveness of vaccines. their discovery Published today in scientific journals biology today. Eve VancouterPhD, Senior Research Author, Professor Emeritus, University of Chicago, Karen SpiegelThe lead study author, PhD, at the French National Institute of Health and Medicine, analyzed data from seven studies to compare antibody responses in people who slept at least 7 hours per night and those who slept less than 6 hours per night. They reported that more sleep leads to the production of more antibodies and thus a greater response to various vaccines, from influenza to COVID-19.

“During the 2020 lockdown, some of our normal academic activities were suspended and we started thinking about what we can do to contribute a little to the ‘war’ against SARS-Cov-2.” Van Cauter told Healthline. “With a vaccine soon to be developed, I thought it might be of interest to many people to summarize the current state of knowledge on the link between sleep deprivation and decreased antibody response,” she added. “This was the starting point for the current paper. We therefore expected that a meta-analysis of existing published evidence would yield results consistent with the notion that short sleep is detrimental to vaccine efficacy.” The relationship isn’t particularly surprising, Van Cowter says, since it’s already well understood that sleep plays a key role in maintaining a healthy immune system and contributes to overall immunity.

While this analysis sheds new light on the interplay of sleep and vaccine efficacy, more data are needed to fully understand some of the differences observed in men and women. “The overall effect size of the effect of short sleep on vaccination was strong and highly significant in men, but small and insignificant in women,” Van Cauter explained. We need to understand the role of hormones in disparities: the role of the menstrual cycle, hormonal contraception, menopause and its treatment.In addition, as is often the case, data related to sleep and immunization issues are Fewer women.” Van Cauter says there are two key takeaways for people interested in how sleep can help their response to vaccination. “First, when people schedule vaccinations, every effort should be made to ensure that they have the usual seven to eight hours of sleep before and after vaccination. Much more needs to be learned about vaccination interactions, including how short sleep duration affects antibody responses and the optimal time interval from the day of vaccination.”