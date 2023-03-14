Connect with us

H3N2 Influenza Strain: What You Need to Know About Deadly Outbreak in India

H3N2 Influenza Strain: What You Need to Know About Deadly Outbreak in India

 


  • An outbreak of influenza A (H3N2) infection has caused two deaths in India.
  • H3N2 is known to cause more serious illness in young children and the elderly.
  • H3N2 is dominant strain circulating in the United States this year, and is associated with more severe flu season.

India is monitoring an outbreak of influenza A (H3N2) infection that has killed two people. Union Ministry of Health.

Deaths were reported in Karnataka and Haryana.

H3N2 is known to cause more serious illness in young children and the elderly.

in India, low vaccination coverage Combined with severe air pollution, it exacerbates the effects of influenza.

India usually experiences Two Peaks of Seasonal Influenza: one during the monsoon season from November to February and the other from June to September.

Doctor Amesh AdaljaSenior Fellow and infectious disease expert at the Center for Health Security at Johns Hopkins University.

And after two historically quiet flu seasons, flu appears to have returned to pre-pandemic activity.

“We’re a little behind on this season, but it’s still a season, and India is in the northern hemisphere. Not all flu seasons are synchronized,” Adalja said.

There are two types of influenza viruses, influenza A and B. seasonal fashion in person.

Currently circulating are influenza A subtypes H1N1 and H3N2 and influenza B Yamagata and Victoria strains.

H3N2 is dominant strain circulating in the United States this year, and is associated with more severe flu season.

“To date, during the 2022-2023 U.S. flu season, approximately 99% of hospitalized flu patients were of the H3N2 subtype.” Jennifer HorneyPh.D., epidemiologist and founding director of the Epidemiology Program at the University of Delaware.

research show that H3N2 often causes more severe disease in adults over the age of 65.

the most common symptoms of influenza Examples include cough, congestion, sore throat, fever, headache, chills, body aches, and fatigue.

Influenza A can be treated with symptomatic therapy in addition to: antiviral agent Like oseltamivir, baloxavir, peramivir and zanamivir, says Adalja.

The flu season caused by H3N2 is likely to include more severe illness, hospitalizations and deaths, Horney said.

This is especially true when vaccination coverage is low or when vaccines do not fit well with circulating strains.

“Many of the factors that determine the severity of an influenza season relate to the suitability of vaccines for circulating strains and the overall proportion of people vaccinated each year,” Horney says.

influenza virus Influenza vaccines are constantly evolving and must be updated annually to remain effective.

sometimes, flu virus mutates In a way that reduces the effectiveness of the shot.

according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), flu shots are a good game this year, we lower than usual.

a study A survey conducted during the 2017-2018 flu season found that only 1.5% of 65,000 Indian adults aged 45 and over had ever received a flu vaccination.

In addition, Air pollution – this is high in india — May make flu symptoms worse.

“Respiratory function deteriorates in highly polluted environments,” says Adalja. “Respiratory viruses would be exacerbated in these conditions.”

As a result, influenza mortality is higher in India, especially among the elderly and young children.

This is “more than double the rate per 100,000 people in the United States, where the flu is expected to kill 30,000 to 70,000 people each year,” Horney said.

India is monitoring an outbreak of influenza A (H3N2) that has killed two people. Although the increase in cases occurred somewhat late in India’s typical influenza season, H3N2 continues to circulate each year. This year’s shots are compatible with prevalent strains and have effective antiviral drugs that can treat infections caused by H3N2.

