Limiting C. difficile colonization using bile salt hydrolase





New research finds that the bile salt hydrolase (BSH) enzyme can limit the growth of deadly colitis-inducing bacteria Clostridioides difficile (C diff). of studypublished today natural microbiologyinvestigated the diversity of BSH in the intestinal commensal Lactobacillus family, a class of bacteria commonly used as probiotics. Dysregulation of BSH activity and bile acid (BA) synthesis has been shown to increase the risk of obesity, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease, and colonization resistance to bacteria. C diff and other inflammatory pathogens. “Sensitivity to CDI [C diff infection] This is primarily caused by antibiotic-induced perturbations to the gut microbiota, resulting in loss of colonization resistance,” the authors of the study wrote. “Strong evidence supports microbial BA metabolism. suggest that is an important mechanism of colonization resistance to bacteria. it’s difficultThis is because antibiotic use depletes BSH, increases conjugated BAs and decreases secondary BAs. ” First, the researchers identified a three-residue selectivity loop that can predict substrate preferences for glycine and taurine in the BSH enzyme. Guided by this structural model, researchers have developed a series of selective BSH enzymes that inhibit preferences for different substrates. C diff Spore germination and establishment. Finally, they found an additional use of BSH as an enzyme capable of forming microbial conjugated bile acids (MCBA) in vivo. To define the diversity of BSH enzymes within the Lactobacillaceae genus, researchers assembled 3712 genomes from 274 Lactobacillaceae. His BSH sequences that were highly similar were grouped into 84 clusters and a representative sequence from each cluster was used to construct a phylogenetic tree. Most of the BSH clusters are from vertebrate-adapted species, and about 40% are related to humans. Using this cocktail of lactobacilliaceous BSH, the researchers modified the bile acid pool in amounts sufficient to alter it. C diff colonization. They used human stool samples from patients at risk for CDI and a mouse model of CDI. Pretreatment with BSH cocktail stunted growth in both human and mouse models C diff colonization. Since mice treated with BSH had elevated levels of His MCBA in the gut microbiota, the researchers decided to investigate whether His MCBA could also be inhibited. C diff germination and growth. In vitro, the presence of MCBA arrested cell growth at multiple stages. C diff life cycle. “This is more evidence that BSH is driving changes in the bile acid pool, including MCBA production, which may help suppress it. C diffsaid Casey Theriot, Ph.D., associate professor of infectious diseases at North Carolina State University. “We discovered a new function of the BSH enzyme.” Theriot and colleagues believe this study is a step toward new probiotics that are customized to protect against specific bacterial infections. gastrointestinal disease.

