Health
‘Patients deserve agency when it comes to their bodies’: The experience of an endometriosis patient
I’ve always had a lot of period cramps, but I’ve never told anyone about it. I also started having pelvic pain, bladder pain, and frequent urination due to exercise when I was on my period. That was when I finished keeping my symptoms to myself.
I tried birth control but stopped because I had migraines. Eventually, I told my doctor that I thought it was endometriosis. My gynecologist agreed that I sounded like a typical case and performed laparoscopic surgery.For about five years my symptoms were manageable. Unfortunately, it didn’t last forever and she began to experience pelvic pain almost daily, and since then she has had three laparoscopic surgeries, including a hysterectomy. My symptoms have improved recently. I became less dependent on my daily pain relievers and made fewer visits to the doctor and emergency department.
Before having a hysterectomy, endometriosis had a huge impact on my mental health. My daily symptoms, combined with the expectation that society would keep these parts of myself private, became excruciating. I don’t think I can fully encapsulate the loneliness, alienation, and exhaustion I went through. I discovered I couldn’t conceive naturally and knew I didn’t want IVF. I told him that I didn’t think I could go on with my life. I knew. I was at a point where I needed more help. After that, I asked to be transferred to an obstetrics and gynecology department that specializes in endometriosis. My new OB/GYN she is 2.5 hours away but worth the drive.
What I lacked was that I wasn’t often treated as if I knew what I wanted for my body and life. I recognize gender fluidity. I was never asked what my pronouns were, but I was called “woman,” “girl,” “having very pretty and pink genitalia.” Having this disease in the first place is traumatic, and making assumptions about my gender and gender identity only exacerbates it. It’s flowing. These things affect whether I feel someone understands me.
I felt like people were more focused on my fertility treatments than the pain I was going through. It’s impossible — getting pregnant doesn’t cure endometriosis. I had to fight to get a hysterectomy. I understand that doctors have some responsibility if someone later regrets it, but I didn’t come to that choice thoughtlessly. I wish I had been treated as someone responsible and mature enough to decide it was okay not to get pregnant. Patients deserve agency when it comes to their bodies. — Ruby Stickney
In Their Own Words CMJMore staff and patients, families, or clinicians. They are usually linked to articles that appear in the practice section and are intended to provide complementary perspectives.
This is an open access article distributed under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0) license and may be used in any medium provided the original publication is properly cited. , distribution and reproduction are permitted. is for non-commercial use (research or educational use) and will not be modified or adapted. look: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/4.0/
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cmaj.ca/content/195/10/E377
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Microsoft will integrate ChatGPT into Azure. GPT-4 coming soon
- Sticking to cold, hard climate facts can end global warming: Guterres
- ‘Patients deserve agency when it comes to their bodies’: The experience of an endometriosis patient
- Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan gathers thousands of supporters despite arrest warrants
- Tucker Carlson ‘don’t hate me anymore,’ after recent Fox show
- Tenkasi: street sign named after PM Modi removed
- The Complete List – The Hollywood Reporter
- No. 8 USC Mens Tennis Downs Oklahoma State 6-1
- Oscars 2023: Michelle Yeoh makes history
- Actor Ed Begley and his daughter are carrying on an adorable tradition at the Oscars
- SXSW: Bank failure? Which bank went bankrupt?
- China’s Xi Jinping plans visit to Russia as early as next week – sources