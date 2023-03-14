‘Patients deserve agency when it comes to their bodies’: The experience of an endometriosis patient

I’ve always had a lot of period cramps, but I’ve never told anyone about it. I also started having pelvic pain, bladder pain, and frequent urination due to exercise when I was on my period. That was when I finished keeping my symptoms to myself.

I tried birth control but stopped because I had migraines. Eventually, I told my doctor that I thought it was endometriosis. My gynecologist agreed that I sounded like a typical case and performed laparoscopic surgery.For about five years my symptoms were manageable. Unfortunately, it didn’t last forever and she began to experience pelvic pain almost daily, and since then she has had three laparoscopic surgeries, including a hysterectomy. My symptoms have improved recently. I became less dependent on my daily pain relievers and made fewer visits to the doctor and emergency department.

Before having a hysterectomy, endometriosis had a huge impact on my mental health. My daily symptoms, combined with the expectation that society would keep these parts of myself private, became excruciating. I don’t think I can fully encapsulate the loneliness, alienation, and exhaustion I went through. I discovered I couldn’t conceive naturally and knew I didn’t want IVF. I told him that I didn’t think I could go on with my life. I knew. I was at a point where I needed more help. After that, I asked to be transferred to an obstetrics and gynecology department that specializes in endometriosis. My new OB/GYN she is 2.5 hours away but worth the drive.

What I lacked was that I wasn’t often treated as if I knew what I wanted for my body and life. I recognize gender fluidity. I was never asked what my pronouns were, but I was called “woman,” “girl,” “having very pretty and pink genitalia.” Having this disease in the first place is traumatic, and making assumptions about my gender and gender identity only exacerbates it. It’s flowing. These things affect whether I feel someone understands me.

I felt like people were more focused on my fertility treatments than the pain I was going through. It’s impossible — getting pregnant doesn’t cure endometriosis. I had to fight to get a hysterectomy. I understand that doctors have some responsibility if someone later regrets it, but I didn’t come to that choice thoughtlessly. I wish I had been treated as someone responsible and mature enough to decide it was okay not to get pregnant. Patients deserve agency when it comes to their bodies. — Ruby Stickney