Rising Colorectal Cases in Young Adults Spur Need for Screening





March is Colon Cancer Awareness Month. Although the number of colon cancer cases is declining in the United States, diagnosis rates among young adults are increasing. The latest statistics from the American Cancer Society come as no surprise to local mothers who lost their husbands to the disease. “Rob had a great sense of humor and was a really funny guy,” Christie Andringa said in an interview from her home in the Minneapolis suburbs. It’s been three years since she lost her husband, Rob. “Rob was kind and a great dad,” Andringa said. A father of three and a famous Wisconsin Badgers hockey player, Rob was an icon of good health. However, in 2017, a turning point came. “He thought he had an ulcer and was tired,” Andringa said. After a trip to the doctor, their journey with cancer began. soon became inoperable. Rob was only 49 years old. At that time, colorectal cancer screening was recommended from the age of 50. “We really had no symptoms, no family history, and he was a healthy man, so there was no reason to think about him being screened before age 50. In the United States, Rob’s story is well known. The American Cancer Society sees an increase in colorectal cancer among young adults. One in five of his new infections is in people in his early 50s, according to a new study. Cases in adults under the age of 55 increased from 11% in 1995 to 20% in 2019. “45 is the new 50 to get a colonoscopy, just to get a general colorectal screening,” said Dr. Emil Lou. Dr. Lou is an oncologist and associate professor at the University of Minnesota School of Medicine. He says colorectal cancer often begins as growths called polyps in the colon or rectum. “Some of the well-known risk factors are smoking and other forms of tobacco, alcohol consumption, being overweight or obese, or diet. If high in processed foods, that is also a risk factor.” . “A colonoscopy at 45 can save your life. It can save your life. It’s easy. Get screened,” Andringa said. She is now an awareness advocate on a new journey. “So my mission is to do everything I can to save my family’s life,” Andringa said. Dr. Lu says colonoscopies should be considered “preventive medicine.” In 2021, the recommended age for screening has been lowered to 45. Minnesota Colorectal Cancer Research Foundation and Minnesota chapter American Cancer Society There are many resources about colorectal cancer.

