Health
Endometriosis patients say medical treatment still has a long way to go
Belton, Texas — Anita Hancock is the mother of three children in the Belton family.
For the past several years, she has lived with chronic pain throughout her body.
After visiting dozens of doctors who were unable to help, she finally found a specialist who confirmed what she already knew. I was dealing with a serious illness.
“It’s a relief, but there are still hurdles to fight,” Hancock said. 25 news“There’s that expert who’s verified that something’s going on with your body, but you can’t handle it all.”
Hancock said she didn’t feel most doctors were listening to her. Said.
“These doctors make you feel like you’re in your head,” she said of her experience. I was told.”
Endometriosis is the outer growth of endometrial tissue in women. It can result in varying symptoms and severity, which can make diagnosis difficult.
Dr. Jocelyn Wilson, Family Physician, Baylor, Scott & White, said: “Oh, I have a little stomach ache, I’m struggling with infertility, oh, I have another problem. I think that’s why so many women struggle with what’s wrong.”
Some women experience constant pain throughout their body, which worsens during their cycle and can lead to infertility, but symptoms can also be as subtle as nausea, acne, or asthma.
“Women’s stories vary, but it’s very common and benign, with symptoms ranging from mild to severe,” Wilson said.
The Endometriosis Association labeled March as Endometriosis Awareness Month in 1993 to inform the public about the disease.
“Society conditions us not to take this seriously, so women and girls aren’t,” said Mary Lou Boalweg, president and executive director of the Endometriosis Association. “I’m not blaming them, I’m just saying that we have to find ways to counteract this social conditioning.”
Ballweg started the association after battling the disease. She said her whole purpose is to raise her awareness.
“Three-quarters of the women in our study were told by their doctors that their symptoms were psychological,” she said. “It’s very strange because there are so many symptoms.”
She said young women can be particularly affected if their pain and symptoms are not taken seriously.
“The younger you are, the more likely you are to lose confidence, lose the belief that you can read your body, and lose the willingness to share your symptoms,” Ballweg said.
Hancock said that not being taken seriously also damaged her mental health. Now she encourages other women to stand up for themselves.
“Keep fighting, do your research, find a doctor who will listen,” Hancock said for the women who are currently dealing with this.
For more information on the disease, please visit: Endometriosis Society home page.
