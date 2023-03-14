Exposing tumors to bacteria turns immune cells into cancer killers





Introduction of bacteria into the tumor microenvironment triggers a state of acute inflammation in which the immune system’s primary responder cells attack the tumor rather than protect it, UNSW Sydney researchers say. Garvan Medical Institute. In the earliest signs of bacterial infection, the first cells to appear on the scene are white blood cells called neutrophils, which play an important role in defending against infection. They generally protect against disease, but are notorious for promoting tumor growth. High levels of them in the blood are usually associated with poor cancer outcomes. This is in part because it produces molecules that suppress other elements of the immune system to protect tumors. A team of scientists found that injecting an inactivated sample of Staphylococcus aureus microbes into the tumor microenvironment (the area surrounding the tumor) reversed the protective function of neutrophils. Research published in journals cancer researchled by Associate Professor Tatyana Chtanova at UNSW School of Biotechnology and Biomolecular Science He is also the head of Garvan’s Innate Immunity and Tumor Immunology Lab. A/Prof Chtanova says these findings have helped advance our understanding of acute inflammation and advance microbiological therapies for cancer. “Our research aimed to develop novel immunotherapies with different mechanisms of action that could complement and enhance existing immunotherapies,” said A/Prof Chtanova. “We show how acute inflammation can be harnessed to achieve ongoing anti-tumor function in immune cells. Together, we also show how to amplify their anti-cancer potential.” Exploring new ways to trigger the immune system to fight cancer Working on various animal cancer models, including Lewis lung cancer, triple-negative breast cancer, melanoma, and pancreatic cancer, the presence of bacteria stimulated neutrophils to destroy tumors. “Harnessing the immune system to fight cancer has been one of the biggest breakthroughs in cancer therapy in the last two decades, but currently immunotherapies to improve T-cell function are [another important type of white blood cell] A/Prof Chtanova says. “We will use another type of immunotherapy that targets neutrophils to understand how the development of acute inflammation in the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment influences outcomes. Did.” The team studied tumors in real time using a proprietary imaging method known as in vivo imaging. “Attacking bacteria is the reason neutrophils exist, so I had a good feeling that introducing bacteria would bring the neutrophils to the site and activate them. I’ve found it to be very effective at chewing the matrix,” she says. The study also found that when exposed to bacteria, neutrophils begin to secrete molecules that attract fighter T cells as reinforcement. “We have shown that microbial therapy is an effective booster of checkpoint inhibitor therapy. We hope it will lead to better treatments to improve,” said lead author Andrew Yam, Ph.D., a clinical oncologist at Kinghorn Cancer Center and a PhD student at Garvan. says. This research focuses on primary tumors, the first tumors in the body. “So far we have shown that our microbiological therapy can inhibit primary tumor growth and also prevent tumor recurrence, a major clinical challenge,” she said. I’m here. “This suggests that our microbial therapy achieves not only short-term and local, but also long-term and systemic anti-tumor immunity. “Our next step is to extend these findings to develop pathways for treating cancers that have metastasized to different locations.”

