



CAR-T cells are a cancer immunotherapy designed to boost or hijack a person’s immune system to target cancer. Increasing evidence from human studies and preclinical experiments suggests that the gut microbiota may modulate the efficacy of his T cell-driven cancer immunotherapies, such as immune checkpoint blockade. increase. Now, a researcher at the German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ), together with colleagues in Germany, Israel, and the United States, has determined that the gut microbiome may have influenced the efficacy of CD19 CAR-T cell immunotherapy in her B-cell leukemia and lymphoma patients. found to have the potential to modulate . The survey results are natural medicine In a paper entitledAntibiotic-undisrupted gut microbiota is associated with clinical response to CD19-CAR-T cell cancer immunotherapy“ The largest prospective study of its kind followed 172 lymphoma patients who had previously failed multiple rounds of chemotherapy from before initiation of CAR-T immunotherapy to 2 years after. Interestingly, 20% of patients receiving a subset of broad-spectrum (“high-risk”) antibiotics, such as meropenem, piperacillin-tazobactam, or cefepime, compared with patients who received 20% of their CAR-T It was characterized by an altered clinical response to therapy. Other antibiotics and patients who were not treated with antibiotics prior to treatment. However, this antibiotic-associated reduction in CAR-T therapy response was not due to the effects of the antibiotics themselves, as patients treated with ‘high-risk’ antibiotics prior to initiation of CAR-T therapy had a higher prevalence. – Treatment tumor burden and systemic inflammation compared to antibiotic-naïve patients. These unfavorable pretreatment conditions reduced the efficacy of subsequent CAR-T therapy. Researchers have identified several key microbiome features that allow prediction of CAR-T efficacy. bacteroides, Ruminococcus, eubacteriaand Ackermanthia. these, Ackermanthia It was also associated with higher baseline peripheral T cell levels in these patients. This study reveals a strong link between the microbiome and CAR-T outcomes. Furthermore, the findings from this study may lead to a better understanding of the activation, persistence and clinical efficacy of different her CAR-T cells in different patients. His Eran Elinav, MD, PhD, head of the DKFZ-Weizmann Institute of Science Microbiome & Cancer Bridging Division, concludes:

