Too much or too little sleep increases risk of infection





Short-term or long-term self-report sleepy Duration, chronic insomnia, chronic insomnia disorder, and chronic sleep disturbance were associated with higher prevalence of infections and higher use of antibiotics, supporting an association between sleep and infections. ing. The forefront of psychiatry. This study was conducted because of growing evidence that sleep disturbances and short sleep duration increase the risk of infection. , few studies have used validated instruments to assess sleep disturbances. Researchers therefore investigated whether chronic insomnia disorder, chronic sleep disturbance, sleep duration, and self-reported circadian preferences are associated with infection risk and antibiotic use in patients visiting general practitioners (GPs). was trying to evaluate “Sleep is a key determinant of health and well-being. Insomnia is the most common sleep problem with a prevalence of 10-20% of the general population. , the prevalence of insomnia has been found to be as high as 54%,” the authors say. Researchers conducted a cross-sectional study of 1848 unselected patients who underwent GP in 2020. The patient completed her one-page questionnaire while waiting at the GP’s office. The questionnaire included the validated Bergen Insomnia Scale (BIS), self-reported questions. – Sleep disturbances, sleep duration, and circadian preferences were assessed, and whether the patient had an infection or antibiotic use in the past 3 months. The majority of patients (60.6%) were female, with a mean age of 52 years. Chronic insomnia disorder based on Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (5th edition) (DSM-5) criteria were found in 48.3% of participants, and 46.9% met criteria for chronic sleep disturbance. After analyzing the questionnaire with modified Poisson regression, the risk of infection was found to be 25% (95% CI, relative risk). [RR], 1.11–1.46) was 44% higher in those who slept less than 6 hours compared with those who slept 7–8 hours (95% CI, 1.12–1.84). Patients with chronic insomnia and chronic sleep disorders were also found to be at increased risk of infection. Antibiotic use was higher in patients who slept less than 6 hours of her sleep and in those with chronic insomnia or chronic sleep disturbances. Patients who slept less than 6 hours or more than 9 hours and those with chronic sleep disturbances were at increased risk of gastrointestinal infections. Researchers were surprised to find no statistically significant association with respiratory infection (RTI) risk. This has been found in other studies, some of which included provider-diagnosed pneumonia rather than self-reports. Their study may have been limited by the small sample size compared to these other studies and the fact that their study did not include specific types of RTIs. Additionally, the study did not include clinical assessments of sleep problems, chronotypes, or infections, and researchers did not know why patients visited their GP. and the presence of the COVID-19 pandemic may have made patients more aware of respiratory infections, but at the same time, infection control measures have reduced the prevalence of common RTIs. It may have even declined. Overall, however, the findings indicate that sleep may be a target in developing measures to prevent infections and reduce antibiotic use. “Further longitudinal studies in patients in the general population and in general practice are needed, as well as clinical studies of the impact of insomnia treatment on infection risk. Data on potential differences may provide important clues about potential underlying mechanisms,” the authors concluded. reference Forthun I, Eliassen KER, Emberland KE, Bjorvatn B. Associations with patient self-reported sleep disturbances, infections, and antibiotic use in general practice. Front PsychiatryPublished online on March 2, 2023. doi: 10.3389/fpsyt.2023.1033034

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ajmc.com/view/too-much-too-little-sleep-linked-with-greater-infection-risk The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos