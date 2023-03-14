How to avoid the deadly norovirus

Norovirus, the infamous “winter vomiting disease,” infamously causing people to collapse on the toilet during their infamous runs, is a seasonal ravage in countries including the United States. England and CanadaThe notoriously nasty gastrointestinal virus, which is impenetrable to hand sanitizer and can remain outside the body for weeks, can strike at any time of the year, but cases northern hemisphere peak Between November and April.

“It is one of many viruses that affect the gastrointestinal tract and is the leading cause of acute gastroenteritis vomiting and diarrhea in all age groups in the United States.” Christopher Cao, Assistant Professor of Gastroenterology, Icahn School of Medicine, Mount Sinai, New York City. “So it causes so many infections.”

As of early March, UK Health Security Agency The data is 5 season average pre-pandemic. Office officials said Levels are “currently the highest we’ve seen at this time in over a decade.”According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the average 16.3 percent As of March 4, 2023, the proportion of people who tested positive for norovirus PCR was: 14.6 percent March 5, 2022. The CDC says the total number of outbreaks so far during the 2022-2023 season is still in range Norovirus season in the past. But the national numbers may not reflect what’s happening in states that don’t participate in CDC’s norovirus reporting.

“Across the country, I think there’s a pretty good trend that the number of norovirus cases hasn’t really increased, but I don’t think it’s completely representative of all the different communities in the United States,” he said. “On a side note, I’ve seen a lot of norovirus,” Cao said. new york [City] CDC does not collect data from New York and may not necessarily be reflected in data provided by CDC. [State]” The available New York City Health Department data does not identify norovirus as the culprit, but recent Increased emergency room visits for vomiting or diarrhea.

Other health experts also have a hunch that norovirus is behind the trend. got sick Over 100 students in a Phoenix elementary school and urged School closures in Detroit suburb Livonia, MichiganStates with health departments participating in the CDC’s Norovirus Tracking Program are Alabama, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

What gives this persistent pathogen its superpowers, and is there any hope of avoiding it in a potential outbreak? Scientific American I spoke to some experts about the situation this year.

Norovirus symptoms and who is most at risk of severe disease?

The virus causes profuse diarrhea and vomiting, along with nausea and stomach cramps. Symptoms begin about 12 to 48 hours after exposure and usually last about 1 to 3 days.

“People who use it for a long time just sleep on the toilet floor because they go to the toilet a lot,” he says. Melissa JonesVirologist, Assistant Professor of Microbiology and Cells chemistry at the University of Florida. “It’s pretty miserable. Most people recover, but they’re pretty dehydrated for a few days.”

Norovirus targets the cells that line the small intestine, but little is known about how it can attack so deeply in such a short time. “Hundreds of millions of people are infected each year around the world, but we really know very little about how the virus actually spreads,” says Jones. Interaction with gut microbiota May promote norovirus pathogenicity. polio virus.

Between 19 and 21 million people in the United States become infected with norovirus each year. According to the CDCMost people recover quickly, but severe cases are especially dangerous for children under the age of 5 and adults. 85+ A weakened immune system can lead to hospitalization and even death.contributing to the world Estimate 50,000 infant mortality per year, mainly in developing countries. Fever is rare with norovirus, Jones says, but people with weakened immune systems can develop fevers and other long-lasting symptoms. Patients may persist. weeks or years.

how does it spread?

Norovirus outbreaks can spread rapidly in confined spaces such as day care centers, schools, college dormitories, and health care facilities. Cruise ship living quarters and common spaces are often associated with norovirus, CDC note The link may be due to more cases being tracked more frequently on cruise ships than elsewhere.

Infection usually begins when someone ingests just a few microscopic particles in the faeces or vomit of an infected person. Viruses are often spread when people consume contaminated or mishandled food. CDC blames norovirus About half of all food-related disease outbreaks in the United StatesOysters and other filter-fed shellfish, salads and produce, commonly involved in outbreaks, says Cao Cao.Several Expert estimate or As few as 10 virus particles can cause disease.

“Within about 18 hours of consumption, symptoms start to appear and a lot of virus is produced,” says Jones. “You’re talking about a billion virus particles per gram of stool. And you go to the bathroom all the time. It’s coming out of somebody.”

What can be done to prevent or slow transmission?

Although norovirus is often colloquially referred to as “24-hour gastroenteritis” or “stomach flu,” Cao points out that it is not the flu virus. It is a single-stranded RNA virus that does not rely on an ‘envelope’. This makes them especially resilient and evasive.

“Not wrapped is very important because it means it’s alcohol tolerant,” he says. Patricia FosterProfessor Emeritus of Biology at Indiana University Bloomington tested for norovirusAlcohol-based products such as hand sanitizers are ineffective against norovirus because they work by breaking the membrane that surrounds many viruses, including the flu and SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID. says Foster.

In particular, norovirus can survive up to 2 weeks on the surfaceIn contrast, SARS-CoV-2 does so only a few times. hours or daysAnd norovirus can remain contagious. water for more than 2 months.

Your best defense is to wash your hands.

Symptoms may stop after a few days, but an infected person may continue to shed the virus in their stools for weeks, says Jones. Afterwards, wash thoroughly with soap and water.

The virus’ genetic material is also surrounded by a tightly bound protein shell, or capsid, which may explain its remarkable resistance to temperature and acidity, Foster says. found norovirus Can withstand temperatures up to 140 degrees Fahrenheit and can be infected even in freezing temperaturesScientists have linked the cold hardiness of norovirus and the increased number of people staying indoors and in crowded places with its prevalence in the winter. The reasons for this trend are not yet fully understood.

“It’s a very hardy virus, so it takes a lot of care and effort to prevent it from spreading,” Cao said. “Many standard cleaning agents are not very effective against norovirus, so certain bleaches are actually recommended to remove norovirus from surfaces.”

Locations such as schools, hospitals, and long-term care facilities may be considered Temporarily closing certain common spaces, clean them thoroughlySchools in the United States do not have to close because of the norovirus outbreak, but many people have themselves policy If cases are high despite other control measures, such as removing infected students and staff from the campus, using personal protective equipment, and rapidly disinfecting surfaces after vomiting episodes, the entire campus should be closed. Need to clean.

How is norovirus treated?

If preventive measures fail, Cao says the best thing an infected person can do is stay home and stay hydrated. If symptoms persist for more than three days, she should seek medical attention, especially if her immune system is compromised or if she is very young or elderly, he said. He adds that fever and bloody diarrhea are also potential signs of a problem.

“We can’t see [severe seasons of] Noroviruses occur every year, but very large outbreaks are usually the result of virus evolution,” Jones explains. As this new strain is spreading, the disease will skyrocket.” Other single-stranded RNA virusesnorovirus high mutation rateThis encourages genetic diversity, so new variants “always emerge,” Foster says.

Emerging variants also pose challenges to the development of norovirus vaccines. Similar to COVID and influenza, new vaccine formulations need to be developed and administered regularly as variants emerge. Another barrier to vaccine development is Growing virus in cell culture and testing in animal models It will show the same disease seen in humans.several companies such as hilvax and Vaxartis working on the possibility of undergoing early clinical trials, including: of oral vaccine.

“I know that for the last three years we have focused on respiratory viruses like coronavirus, where we are very careful about wearing masks. [and] Wash your hands occasionally with an alcohol-based sanitizer,” says Cao Cao. “But I think we also need to remember that there are other types of viruses that are transmitted differently.”