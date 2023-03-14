Identification of two novel genes that may increase the risk of schizophrenia





A multicenter study led by researchers at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai has identified two unknown genes associated with schizophrenia and a third that increases the risk of both schizophrenia and autism. I was. Investigation result, published on monday natural genetics, moreover, schizophrenia from these rare variants are conserved across ethnic groups. This study, the first known study of its kind investigating the risk of schizophrenia in diverse populations, particularly those of African descent, found two genes. SRRM2 and AKAP11, by comparing the gene sequences of people with schizophrenia and healthy controls. The researchers noted that most other large-scale human genetic studies on schizophrenia have been done, including the landmark study published last year by Singh et al. It consisted mainly of people of European ancestry. “To address this gap, we designed a custom sequencing panel of 161 genes selected based on current knowledge of (schizophrenia) genetics, and analyzed 11,580 SCZ cases and 10,555 controls of diverse ancestry. We sequenced a new cohort,” the researchers wrote. “By focusing on a subset of genes, we have discovered rare damaging variants that could lead to new drugs for schizophrenia,” said lead author Dongjing Liu, Ph.D., of Alexander W. Charney, MD, Ph.D.’s lab. said to be a former postdoc at Liu said the design of the study, which included people of diverse ancestry, provided important new information. “Rare deleterious variants in evolutionarily constrained genes confer similar magnitudes of schizophrenia risk among these different populations, suggesting that genetic factors previously established predominantly in Caucasians are , found that this debilitating disorder extends to non-Caucasians. The study’s third gene, PCLO, had previously been identified as being implicated in schizophrenia, but the Mount Sinai team now identifies that it also confers risk for autism. It may present new avenues of investigation in terms of how researchers think about mental illness. The whole brain, Carney pointed out. “We know that there are genetic components that are shared among diseases. Clinically, genes can look different within the same family. It can cause autism in a member and schizophrenia in another family. It is of great interest to Genetics and Genomic Sciences, Neuroscience, and Neurosurgery at Icahn Mount Sinai. Schizophrenia occurs in approximately 1 in 100 people and is one of the most serious mental illnesses. People with this disease often seem detached from reality, making treatment development a top priority. While this recent study helps identify potential clinical pathways, researchers believe that the cause of schizophrenia is multifactorial and that all patients with the disease have the identified schizophrenia gene. We have clarified that we do not have rare harmful variants among them. The team’s next steps include whether the newly identified genes have clinical implications and may be linked to specific conditions, and what drugs are available to target these new deleterious variants. This includes evaluating whether it is effective.

