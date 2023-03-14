Colon cancer: Should Canada change its screening recommendations?

Data from both the United States and Canada show that the incidence of colorectal cancer is rising among young adults, but one expert says Canada has yet to change its screening policy.

Colorectal cancer cases in Americans under the age of 55 now account for 20% of all cases nationwide, according to a new American Cancer Society (ACS) report released in early March.

This is almost double the incidence of colorectal cancer in this age group in the United States 30 years ago.

Canadian data show a similar rise. According to his 2019 study in JAMA Network, he saw a 31% increase in young adults diagnosed with colorectal cancer from 2006 to 2015.

Since 2018, colon cancer screening has been recommended from the age of 45 in the United States, but in Canada, it is still recommended from the age of 50.

Colon cancer usually affects older people. So why are we seeing so many cases in young adults?

Tom McFarlane, a clinical oncology pharmacist based in Waterloo, Ontario, told CTV’s Your Morning that while there are theories, scientists “do not know the exact reason” at this stage.

“Obviously this could involve lifestyle factors — by lifestyle factors I mean obesity, poor diet, alcohol consumption — but they put almost everyone at risk. So something is going on that isn’t entirely clear, he said.

“There are probably some as-yet-unidentified combinations of risk factors that researchers haven’t discovered yet.”

The ACS also reports an increase in advanced-stage colorectal cancer cases in the United States. In the mid-2000s, 52% of colorectal diagnoses were advanced-stage cases, compared with 60% in 2019.

By 2023, more than 153,000 people in the United States will be diagnosed with colorectal cancer and 52,000 will die from it, the report found.

“While we know that the proportion of young people is increasing, it is alarming to see how rapidly the overall patient population is getting younger, even though the overall population numbers are declining,” the report said. author of said in a press release. “The trend toward more advanced disease in people of all ages is also surprising and should motivate everyone over the age of 45 to be screened.”

McFarlane said the growing number of younger patients diagnosed with colorectal cancer is a concern, but is unlikely to spur changes to screening recommendations in Canada at this stage.

“I think it depends on how the trend unfolds, but if we see these rates continue to rise, we may need to reconsider,” he said. We recommend screening for patients over the age of 50.”

He added that young adults with a family history of colorectal cancer or a family history are encouraged to get regular screenings early.

One of the main problems doctors face when young Canadians develop colorectal cancer is that they are less likely to pay attention to early signs.

“The real challenge we face with young patients is ignoring the symptoms because we don’t think it’s likely that colorectal cancer is causing these symptoms,” McFarlane said. Stated.

“If you have a young patient who ignores the symptoms, the cancer may progress to a higher stage, at which point it may be much more difficult to treat.

Rather than change screening recommendations, he believes the most important thing to do to help young adults with their diagnosis is to emphasize symptom awareness.

“This includes what appears to be blood in the stool. This includes abnormally shaped stools and changes in bowel habits with diarrhea or constipation for weeks that have never been seen before. “And I also had severe fatigue that I couldn’t explain in any other way.”

These are all symptoms that you should report to your doctor if you are experiencing any of them.

“As far as screening is concerned, there is no evidence to change the screening policy at this time,” McFarlane said.

“We typically base them on epidemiological or screening data that show them to be cost-effective or useful.”

He said the current data do not yet suggest that changing screening policies would balance these benefits.

“Despite seeing this kind of rapid increase, these are a pretty low number of overall cases that we’re seeing,” he said.

The ACS report shows some positive signs, including a decline in the incidence of colorectal cancer among those 65 and older since 2011.

However, since then, the incidence in people under the age of 55 has increased by 2% per year.

And if incidence rates continue to rise in Canada, the issue of screening may resurface.

“If these cases continue to rise in the young adult population, this may need to be revisited and discussed,” McFarlane said.