US program brings HIV treatment to 20 million people





In the 20 years since its inception, the president’s emergency plan for AIDS relief has provided life-saving treatment to more than 20 million people in 54 countries, according to a report released Tuesday. The $7.5 billion program, administered by the State Department, is expected to be reauthorized by Congress this year. In the past, it has enjoyed strong bipartisan support. President George W. Bush announced the creation of Pepfar in January 2003, at a time when HIV treatment was not available in much of the world. In 2004, the program began providing antiretroviral drugs to people in Africa. The original goal was to treat two million people with HIV in five years. Today, Pepfer is estimated to have saved 25 million lives.

Program architect Dr. Anthony S. Fauci said in an interview: “This should be a model of what you can do when you make big commitments.” It is estimated that 40 million people worldwide are living with HIV. About 10 million of them do not have access to treatment. Injectable PrEP : Injections every 2 months instead of daily pills Injections every 2 months instead of daily pills More women can be protected from HIV but shots are not available where they are most needed.

Search for a vaccine: Janssen Pharmaceuticals Janssen Pharmaceuticals Finished global trial After experts determined the vaccine was ineffective. But pipelines have other possibilities.

left behind: Sub-Saharan Africa is making steady progress in providing life-saving drugs to adults. Sub-Saharan Africa is making steady progress in providing life-saving drugs to adults. However, it is difficult to reach young patients

Promising treatments: By 2022, researchers will By 2022, researchers will Third person cured from HIV Thanks to new transplantation methods that can help more people with racially diverse backgrounds. about 38 million people lived with HIV In 2021, about 29 million people were receiving treatment. About 650,000 people died from HIV-related causes that year, and about 1.5 million people became newly infected with the virus. Antiretroviral drugs can control HIV levels, prevent transmission of the virus to sexual partners, and reduce the risk of transmission from an infected pregnant woman to her baby. Carlos del Rio, an infectious disease specialist at Emory University in Atlanta, said Pepfer “was trying to do something that hadn’t been done before: millions of people living with HIV in Africa without a healthcare infrastructure.” We were trying to provide treatment to Chair of Pepfer’s Scientific Advisory Board. “Americans should be proud of this great program,” said Dr. Del Rio. To assess Pepfar’s success, researchers at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention analyzed data from six countries funded by the program. The team found that between January 2004 and September 2022, the program increased the number of people receiving treatment by 300 times hers.

CDC Chief Medical Officer Debra Houry, M.D., said in a statement: In Uganda, one of the first countries Pepfar has supported, the program has prevented nearly half a million HIV infections since 2004 and saved more than 600,000 lives. Eswatini saw its rate of new HIV infections halved between 2011 and 2016. In Nigeria, the number of people newly diagnosed with HIV and starting treatment has increased eight-fold in 18 months. Still, HIV treatment is patchy among some vulnerable groups, including young children, pregnant women, men who have sex with men, and transgender people. To do so, we need to understand and address the root causes of health inequalities, including stigma, discrimination and social inequity,” said Hank Tomlinson, director of the CDC’s Global HIV & TB Division. Call a reporter on Tuesday. CDC is the primary implementing agency for Pepfar, providing treatment to 62% of people who received Pepfar. The agency also supports her more than 10,000 laboratories and laboratories around the world, training healthcare workers and enhancing surveillance to detect areas of high need. The infrastructure Pepfer has built is “critical to combating other infectious diseases like Covid and will now be used to tackle other major problems such as high blood pressure and diabetes,” Del Rio said. says Dr. Biden administration Dr. John Nkengason To lead the program in 2021, nearly 18 months after the program’s previous director, Dr. Deborah Birx, left to join the White House’s Coronavirus Task Force. Dr. Nkengasong is the first person from Africa to lead the program.

