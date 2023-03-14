Health
Ongoing bird flu not dangerous to public, EU agency says – EURACTIV.com
Avian influenza outbreaks are increasing in the poultry sector, with occasional mammalian infections, but this minimizes the risk to humans, concludes a new report by the EU scientific body.
The report, requested by the European Commission, assesses the evolution of avian influenza, a highly contagious viral disease that occurs mainly in poultry and wild waterfowl from December 2022 to March 2023. increase. This report has been prepared by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), and the EU Reference Laboratory (EURL).
Over the past year, Europe has been hit by the worst bird flu wave on record, but the survey observed a decline compared to the “high point” of November 2022.
More than 24 European countries have reported avian influenza in domestic and wild birds, according to the report, with an unexpected number of detections in seabirds (mainly seagulls) in the past few months.
The poultry sector may be at higher risk in the coming months as gulls, especially black-headed gulls, move inland during the breeding season.
EFSA recommends preventive strategies in densely populated poultry farms.
“It is fundamental to implement sustainable and effective biosecurity measures, combined with surveillance strategies to enable early detection of viruses in various poultry production systems.
“Furthermore, raising awareness among farm owners and practitioners will help ensure that changes in production cycles and increased mortality rates are quickly reported and addressed,” she added. rice field.
For mammals, this study links infection to feeding of infected wild birds, with cases reported in several species in Europe and the Americas.
To reduce spread to wild and farmed mammals, EFSA and EURL recommend expanding and strengthening surveillance in areas where the virus is present, particularly mink and pigs in the United States.
The ECDC believes that the risk of human infection remains low in Europe, but that workers and people who come into contact with potentially infected animals are at higher risk.
Cornelia Adlhoch, ECDC’s chief coronavirus and influenza expert, said: “Overall, human infections with bird flu are rare.
But avian flu poses a “continuous threat to human health that requires constant surveillance” because of the risk of reassortment with other animal and human seasonal flu viruses, experts say. It is considered
The report concludes that direct contact with infected birds and contaminated environments is the most likely source of infection.
Therefore, appropriate personal protective equipment should be used when in contact with birds, and persons exposed to infected birds or mammals should be tested and followed up.
bird catch
In February, the European Commission announced new regulations to harmonize animal vaccination against avian flu to prevent or control the spread of the disease.
New regulations, in line with World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH, formerly OIE) international standards, went into effect on Sunday (12 March).
However, it is still unclear whether vaccination prevents rapid spread, as scientific evaluation is ongoing.
AVEC, the European representative for the poultry sector, warned that a vaccine could be part of the strategy, but it is not the only solution.
Meanwhile, Animal Health Europe, which represents European veterinary drug manufacturers, has sought multi-stakeholder evaluation of using vaccines during certain seasons to reduce the risk of outbreaks in poultry.
The European Commission has mandated EFSA to provide an update on available poultry vaccines and to assess suitable vaccination strategies to be implemented by July.
It further requested EFSA to assess the enhanced surveillance, restriction and risk mitigation measures to be applied in vaccination areas by March 2024.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
